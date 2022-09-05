Asia Cup 2022 points table: Where do India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka stand after epic IND-PAK Super 4 match?

Tables have turned in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 as India suffered a defeat at the hands of Pakistan on Sunday. The Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022 got underway on Saturday when hosts Sri Lanka locked horns with Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup is being hosted by former champions Sri Lanka in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Hosts Sri Lanka, defending champions Team, India, Babar Azam's Pakistan and Afghanistan secured their respective spots for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan shocked Sri Lanka by defeating the hosts in the Asia Cup 2022 opener at Dubai. The hosts then bounced back from the defeat by upstaging Afghanistan in the first match of the Super 4 stage at the Asia Cup 2022. With a thrilling win over Pakistan in Group A, Team India entered the Super 4 stage with their tails up. However, the defending champions were outclassed by Pakistan as Rohit Sharma & Co. recorded their first defeat of the continental tournament on Sunday. Former champions Sri Lanka and Pakistan are now leading the Super 4 points table with impressive wins over Afghanistan and India.

Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR Sri Lanka 1 1 0 2 0.589 Pakistan 1 1 0 2 0.126 India 1 0 1 0 -0.589 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 -0.126

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: No one texted me except Dhoni when I quit Test captaincy': Kohli's revelation

Traditional rivals India and Pakistan will not face each other in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022. However, India and Pakistan can still renew their rivalry in the summit clash of the Asia Cup. India and Pakistan are favourites to secure the top two spots in the Super 4 stage which will secure their berths for the final. It should be noted that points earned by teams from the opening group stage do not carry over for the ongoing Super 4 phase of the Asia Cup. Thus, the top two teams of the round-robin stage will enter the final of the Asia Cup 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON