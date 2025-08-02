Asia Cup 2025 venues announced: India vs Pakistan group stage match to be played at...

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Saturday confirmed the venues for the upcoming Men's Asia Cup 2025. The marquee group stage match between India and Pakistan will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on September 14. The opening fixture of the T20 tournament will be played in Abu Dhabi between Afghanistan and Hong Kong, while the final will take place in Dubai on September 28. The ACC confirms venues for the upcoming Men's Asia Cup.

The outrage continues to grow over India deciding to play against Pakistan despite the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. However, amid the ongoing chatter, the ACC confirmed the venues for the Men's Asia Cup.

India and Pakistan might potentially face off on three occasions in the upcoming tournament, which will be played in the T20 format to help teams prepare for the World Cup next year.

If India and Pakistan qualify for the Super Fours, then they will meet each other in the next round, and if the two teams progress to the final, then there will be a third meeting between the two teams.

The Men's Asia Cup will be played from September 9-28. India will begin their campaign on September 10 when they square off against the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai International Stadium.

India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are clubbed in Group A, while Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong make up Group B. The schedule for the tournament was announced last year. However, the ACC had just announced that the competition will be played in the UAE. The exact venues were not confirmed at that time.

Full schedule of Men's Asia Cup

September 9 - Afghanistan vs Hong Kong (Abu Dhabi)

September 10 - India vs UAE (Dubai)

September 11 - Bangladesh vs Hong Kong (Abu Dhabi)

September 12 - Pakistan vs Oman (Dubai)

September 13 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Abu Dhabi)

September 14 - India vs Pakistan (Dubai)

September 15 - UAE vs Oman (Abu Dhabi) and Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong (Dubai)

September 16 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

September 17 - Pakistan vs UAE (Dubai)

September 18 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

September 19 - India vs Oman (Abu Dhabi)

Super 4s

September 20 - B1 vs B2 (Dubai)

September 21 - AI vs A2 (Dubai)

September 23 - A2 vs B1 (Abu Dhabi)

September 24 - A1 vs B2 (Dubai)

September 25 - A2 vs B2 (Dubai)

September 26 - A1 vs B1 (Dubai)

September 28 - Final (Dubai)