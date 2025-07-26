Asia Cup 2025 confirmed, to take place from September 9 to 28 in UAE

Asian Cricket Council chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, announced on Saturday that the 2025 Asian Cup will take place between September 9 to 28 in the United Arab Emirates. Naqvi, who also heads the Pakistan Cricket Board, made the announcement through his official X account. Hardik Pandya and Pakistan's Babar Azam on the sidelines during their match in the Asia Cup 2023 (ICC Twitter)

It was reported by Cricbuzz earlier that India and Pakistan, the two fierce rivals on the field, are set to be in the same group for the continental tournament. The tournament could now witness as many as three India-Pakistan matches: in the group stage, Super Four, and potentially the final, if both teams progress.

The Asia Cup will see eight teams compete in a T20 format, a dress rehearsal of sorts ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup. The tournament format reportedly ensures at least one India-Pakistan clash in the group stage, keeping up with the format that has stayed ever since the two nations stopped playing each other in bilateral series.

The report about the grouping decision comes at a time when India and Pakistan’s cricketing and political relations have remained strained. Just last week, tensions spilt over into the World Championship of Legends (WCL), a veterans’ tournament, where a scheduled match between India Champions and Pakistan Champions was cancelled. The Indian players, including several high-profile names like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan and Yusuf Pathan, and Shikhar Dhawan among others, opted out following heavy public backlash over sharing the field with their former Pakistani counterparts.

That episode came against the backdrop of recent military escalations between the two nations following the Pahalgam terror attack in April earlier this year. India responded with strikes at terror camps inside Pakistan, which followed a tense escalation in military exchanges between both countries.

UAE to host

Naqvi confirmed that the tournament's dates and venues will be announced soon. Dubai and Abu Dhabi are expected to host all 19 matches.

India and Pakistan last met during the Champions Trophy earlier this year, where Virat Kohli's century ensured India cruised to a six-wicket win in Dubai. India eventually went on to win the tournament, enjoying an invincible run.