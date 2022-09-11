Asia Cup final: Gautam Gambhir names Pakistan player he's most ‘disappointed’ with and it's not Babar Azam

Pakistan will be hunting for glory when they meet Sri Lanka in the finals of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Sunday evening. Babar Azam and co started their campaign in UAE with a five-wicket defeat against India, following which they have been brilliant on both fronts. They went to defeat Hong Kong to qualify for the Super 4 and then thrashed India and Afghanistan in nail-biting encounters, thus securing their place in the finals.

However, they stumbled against Sri Lanka, whom they met in their previous encounter but will ensure things don't repeat in the all important clash at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Pakistan unit has seen some stellar individual performances over the course of the tournament but there have been a few signs of worry from their camp. Babar Azam failing to make an impact has been the most debated ones, with netizens also trolling the Pakistan captain after a string of low scores in the tournament.

Sharing his views on the clash, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir also echoed similar views, before naming the player he has been “disappointed” by the most, which surprisingly isn't Babar.

Commenting on Babar's form, Gambhir during an episode of Star Sports Game Plan said: "It is not easy to play big hits. When you are batting against Hasaranga or Theekshana, it is not easy for any batter. But the dot ball percentage surprised me in the last match and that too Babar Azam. You don't get your form by playing 15 overs, you get your form by scoring runs and playing good shots.

"Babar Azam is right now among the top four batters in world cricket and despite that, if you are struggling to find singles and doubles, then either your form is bad or your mental aspect is that you came thinking that you just have to play 15-20 overs to get your form."

When asked if the Pakistan batting line-up is over dependent on their skipper, Gambhir felt they rely more on wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who is currently the second highest run scorer of the tournament. Rizwan has accumulated 226 runs from five encounters and stands behind Virat Kohli in the list, who has 276 runs under his belt from the same number of matches.

"I don't think they have that much overdependency on Babar Azam, considering his form in this tournament and despite that, they are playing the final. So it is a good thing from their point of view.

"They are definitely dependent on Rizwan because he is their aggressor and he gives them the momentum any team wants in the first six overs. Babar is world class, he can come in form anytime but Fakhar Zaman has disappointed me. It is extremely important for Fakhar Zaman to come in form," he said.

