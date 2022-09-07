‘Nothing remained same after this handshake’: Twitter pokes fun at Babar after golden duck, draws comparison with Kohli

Babar Azam's poor form in the Asia Cup continued to haunt the Pakistan skipper in the Super 4 encounter against Afghanistan. The premier batter was packed for a golden duck in the first over of the 130-run chase bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi on Wednesday.

Soon after his dismissal, many fans took to Twitter and drew comparisons between Babar and Virat Kohli, who too is going through a rough patch. Pakistan captain has been dismissed for the scores of 10(9), 9(8), 14(10) and a golden duck so far in the tournament. Here are a few reactions:

Babar Azam after shaking hands with Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/Xn02VrC2yW — عاقد (@aquidtweets) September 7, 2022

Babar Azam has gone too far in copying Virat Kohli now. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 7, 2022

The moment Babar Azam lost his form #PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/WMYGR3VTOM — Shaziyaa (@ShazziyaM) September 7, 2022

Nothing remained same after this handshake. But it shall pass, stay strong Babar Azam. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/bumZZn8XdO — Vishal. (@SportyVishal) September 7, 2022

I took Babar Azam and Virat Kohli exchanging forms when they shook hands as a joke, but I don’t think it’s a joke anymore 😭😭😭 — Oshaz (@ThisIsOshaz) September 7, 2022

Earlier in the evening Pakistan dished out a fine bowling display to restrict Afghanistan to a below-par 129/6 in a crucial Super 4 match here at Sharjah.

Afghanistan made a positive start after being sent in to bat with Hazratullah Zazai (21) and wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz (17) sharing 36 runs for the opening wicket.

After a sedate opening over, Afghanistan broke free in the next over with Gurbaz hitting Mohammad Hasnain for back-to-back sixes to pick up 16 runs.

Zazai matched his partner by finding the boundary twice in the next over before Haris Rauf cleaned up Gurbaz in the fifth delivery of the fourth over.

Despite the fall of wicket, Zazai continued his attacking vein, hitting Hasnain for a boundary before perishing in the fifth delivery after the bowler castled him with a deceptive slower delivery.

Karim Janat (15) and Ibrahim Zadran (35 off 37) then tried to steady the ship as Afghanistan reached 72 for two in 10 overs.

With runs hard to come by, Janat tried to force the pace of the innings but in vain as he was holed out by Fakhar Zaman off Mohammad Nawaz in the 12th over while trying for an extravagant slog sweep.

Najibullah Zadran (10) started his knock in a rollicking fashion, whipping Shadab Khan over deep midwicket before the spinner had the last laugh.

It became bad to worse for Afghanistan when Mohammad Nabi departed in the next ball with Naseem Shah disturbing his timbers for a first-ball duck.

Ibrahim Zadran, however, continued to play his attacking shots and struck Shadab over the cover fence for a maximum in the next over.

Zadran's knock was cut short in the next over by Rauf (2/26) when the batter thick edged a delivery behind stumps to Mohammad Rizwan.

In the last over, Rashid Khan (18 not out) used his long handle to great effect and smashed Rauf for a six and a four to pick up 10 runs and take Afghanistan close to the 130-run mark.

-with PTI inputs

