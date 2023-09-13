Asia Cup Super 4 scenarios: Sri Lanka stand in Pakistan's way as Babar and Co. eye historic final showdown vs India

Youngster Dunith Wellalage raised his stocks in international cricket by running rings around the world-class batting lineup of Rohit Sharma's Team India in the Asia Cup 2023 on Tuesday. The 20-year-old bagged the jackpot wickets of Rohit, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya in the low-scoring thriller at the R Premadasa Stadium. However, Wellalage's all-round prowess failed to stop India from defeating Sri Lanka in match No.10 of the continental tournament.

With India entering the final and Bangladesh bowing out of the Asia Cup, either Pakistan or Sri Lanka can seal the remaining second spot(ANI-AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit's blazing knock followed by Kuldeep Yadav's spin wizardry sealed a thrilling 41-run for the Men In Blue. With the win, Rohit's Team India has become the first side to enter the final of the Asia Cup 2023. India's impressive win over the defending champions also confirmed Bangladesh's exit from the Asia Cup. The Asian side had earlier lost their Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India will warm up for the final in its final Super 4 game against an already eliminated Bangladesh side on Friday.

Also Read: Indian batters sink to new low as Dunith Wellalage spins out Rohit Sharma and Co. to script ODI history in Asia Cup

Pakistan or Sri Lanka, who will join India in final?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With India entering the final and Bangladesh bowing out of the Asia Cup, either Pakistan or Sri Lanka can seal the remaining second spot for the summit clash. Sri Lanka will meet Babar Azam's Pakistan in its final Super 4 match of the Asia Cup on Thursday. The reigning champions are expected to make the most of their home advantage against Pakistan at the Premadasa Stadium. The winner of the virtual semi-final will play India in the Asia Cup final on Sunday.

Who will qualify for final if Sri Lanka vs Pakistan is a washout?

In case the virtual semi-final is a washout, the team which has the better net run rate will join India in the Asia Cup final. As things stand, Sri Lanka have an edge over Pakistan when it comes to the net run-rate. India are runaway leaders in the Super 4 stage with four points from two games. The Men In Blue are followed by Sri Lanka, who are level on points with Pakistan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is how the points table stand currently.

Thanks to their better NRR, the Asia Cup holders are placed second while Pakistan are third in the current standings. If Babar's men defeat Sri Lanka in their final Super 4 match, Pakistan will seal its berth for the historic Asia Cup final against India. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have never played against each other in the summit clash of a 50-over Asia Cup tournament. Record-time winners Team India has won the Asia Cup seven times while Pakistan have lifted the famous trophy twice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON