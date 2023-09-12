Indian batters sink to new low as Dunith Wellalage spins out Rohit Sharma and Co. to script ODI history in Asia Cup

Playing like defending champions in their crucial Super 4 match against Team India in the Asia Cup 2023, Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka bowled out Rohit Sharma and Co. for a below-par total at the R Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday. Spinners Dunith Wellalage and Charith Asalanka shared nine wickets as Team India only managed to score 213 in a Super Four match of the continental tournament in Colombo. Virat Kohli walks to the pavilion after being dismissed during the Asia Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and India(AP)

In a match where skipper Rohit became the second-fastest batter to complete 10,000 One Day International (ODI) runs, spinner Wellalage recorded his career-best figures to stage a stunning comeback for the hosts. The 20-year-old bagged the crucial wickets of Rohit (53), Shubman Gill (19), Virat Kohli (3), KL Rahul (39) and Hardik Pandya (5) in the low-scoring encounter.

A new low for Rohit's Team India in ODIs

Joining forces with the Sri Lankan all-rounder, spinner Asalanka wrapped up India's trail as the Men In Blue folded for a meagre total of 213 in 49.1 overs. Maheesh Theekshana, Wellalage and Asalanka scripted a massive feat with the ball as the entire Indian team was dismissed by spinners for the first time in an ODI. While Asalanka picked up four wickets and leaked 18 runs, youngster Wellalage returned figures of 5-40 in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup.

Wellalage picks Kohli's dismissal as dream wicket

"I want to thank my coaches and management, especially my spin bowling coach. I tried to bowl my normal variations and not give runs. My dream wicket was Kohli's wicket. The surface is uneven and it is not easy but we have a good batting line-up, we will give a good fight," Wellalage said during the innings break. For the 10th time in the history of ODI cricket, spinners claimed all 10 wickets in a 50-over contest. Sri Lankan spinners had earlier repeated the same feat against Zimbabwe in 2001. India had lost nine wickets to spinners against Sri Lanka at the same venue back in 1997.

