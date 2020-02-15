Asia XI vs World XI in Bangladesh: Date, Venue, Schedule - All you need to know

cricket

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 15:06 IST

Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced two Asia XI vs World XI T20I international fixtures to commemorate 100th anniversary of their founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The matches will take place on March 18 and March 21 at the Shre-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka, it was announced on Saturday. Five Indian cricketers are set to feature in the Asia XI side that will take on World XI in two official T20 matches in Bangladesh, BCCI joint secretary Jayesh Geroge had confirmed in December.

But so far, the names of those cricketers has been not released who will be playing in the two matches. Pakistan cricketers are unlikely to feature in the Asia XI team. “There were some discussions in this regard during the Pink Ball Test in Kolkata. It looks unlikely that India and Pakistan players will feature in the same Asian XI team. It will depend on Sourav as he will have discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board,” George had told PTI in December.

Here is the schedule of Asia XI vs World XI in Bangladesh:

March 18, Wednesday: Asia XI vs World XI, 1st T20I - 6:00 PM IST at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka

March 21, Saturday: Asia XI vs World XI, 2nd T20I - 6:00 PM IST at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka

The T20 matches will be held on March 18 and 21 in Dhaka, a time when South Africa will be in India for an ODI series, the third match of which is clashing with the first Asia XI match.

India and Pakistan have not played any bilateral cricket for the past seven years and compete against each other only at the global or continental meets.