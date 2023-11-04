Assam vs Baroda Live Score: It’s a Six. null at 19/0 after 2.3 overs

Assam vs Baroda Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Semi-Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 04 Nov 2023 at 04:30 PM

Venue : Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali



Assam squad -

Bishal Roy, Denish Das, Pallav Kumar Das, Pradyuman Saikia, Rishav Das, Sibsankar Roy, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarma, Riyan Parag, Erik Roy, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Avinav Choudhury, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh, Saurav Dey, Sunil Lachit

Baroda squad -

Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Chintal Gandhi, Harsh Desai, Jyotsnil Singh, Shivalik Sharma, Atit Sheth, Jay Abhale, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Anant Bharwad, Vishnu Solanki, Amit Passi, Dhruv Patel, Kartik Kakade, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Soyeb Sopariya

