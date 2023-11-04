close_game
News / Cricket / Assam vs Baroda Live Score: It’s a Six. null at 19/0 after 2.3 overs
Assam vs Baroda Live Score: It’s a Six. null at 19/0 after 2.3 overs

Nov 04, 2023 04:42 PM IST
Venue : Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Assam squad -
Bishal Roy, Denish Das, Pallav Kumar Das, Pradyuman Saikia, Rishav Das, Sibsankar Roy, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarma, Riyan Parag, Erik Roy, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Avinav Choudhury, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh, Saurav Dey, Sunil Lachit
Baroda squad -
Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Chintal Gandhi, Harsh Desai, Jyotsnil Singh, Shivalik Sharma, Atit Sheth, Jay Abhale, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Anant Bharwad, Vishnu Solanki, Amit Passi, Dhruv Patel, Kartik Kakade, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Soyeb Sopariya

Assam vs Baroda Live Score, 2nd Semi-Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 04, 2023 04:42 PM IST
    Assam vs Baroda Live Score: Denish Das smashed a Six on Soyeb Sopariya bowling . null at 19/0 after 2.3 overs

    Assam vs Baroda Live Score: Six! Played towards mid on.

  • Nov 04, 2023 04:39 PM IST
    Assam vs Baroda Live Score: null at 12/0 after 2 overs

    Assam vs Baroda Live Score:
    null
    Denish Das 11 (10)
    Rishav Das 1 (2)
    null
    Atit Sheth 0/10 (1)

  • Nov 04, 2023 04:38 PM IST
    Assam vs Baroda Live Score: Denish Das smashed a Four on Atit Sheth bowling . null at 12/0 after 1.5 overs

    Assam vs Baroda Live Score: Four! Played towards mid on.

  • Nov 04, 2023 04:36 PM IST
    Assam vs Baroda Live Score: Denish Das smashed a Six on Atit Sheth bowling . null at 8/0 after 1.4 overs

    Assam vs Baroda Live Score: Six! Played towards mid wicket.

  • Nov 04, 2023 04:33 PM IST
    Assam vs Baroda Live Score: null at 2/0 after 1 overs

    Assam vs Baroda Live Score:
    null
    Denish Das 1 (4)
    Rishav Das 1 (2)
    null
    Soyeb Sopariya 0/2 (1)

  • Nov 04, 2023 03:39 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Semi-Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

    Assam vs Baroda Match Details
    2nd Semi-Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Assam and Baroda to be held at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali at 04:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
