Assam vs Baroda Live Score: It’s a Six. null at 19/0 after 2.3 overs

Assam vs Baroda Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Semi-Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 04 Nov 2023 at 04:30 PM
Venue : Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Assam squad -
Bishal Roy, Denish Das, Pallav Kumar Das, Pradyuman Saikia, Rishav Das, Sibsankar Roy, Akash Sengupta, Kunal Sarma, Riyan Parag, Erik Roy, Sumit Ghadigaonkar, Avinav Choudhury, Mrinmoy Dutta, Mukhtar Hussain, Rahul Singh, Saurav Dey, Sunil Lachit
Baroda squad -
Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Chintal Gandhi, Harsh Desai, Jyotsnil Singh, Shivalik Sharma, Atit Sheth, Jay Abhale, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Anant Bharwad, Vishnu Solanki, Amit Passi, Dhruv Patel, Kartik Kakade, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Soyeb Sopariya
Follow all the updates here:
- Nov 04, 2023 04:42 PM ISTAssam vs Baroda Live Score: Denish Das smashed a Six on Soyeb Sopariya bowling . null at 19/0 after 2.3 overs
Assam vs Baroda Live Score: Six! Played towards mid on.Nov 04, 2023 04:39 PM ISTAssam vs Baroda Live Score: null at 12/0 after 2 overs
Assam vs Baroda Live Score:
null
Denish Das 11 (10)
Rishav Das 1 (2)
null
Atit Sheth 0/10 (1)Nov 04, 2023 04:38 PM ISTAssam vs Baroda Live Score: Denish Das smashed a Four on Atit Sheth bowling . null at 12/0 after 1.5 overs
Assam vs Baroda Live Score: Four! Played towards mid on.Nov 04, 2023 04:36 PM ISTAssam vs Baroda Live Score: Denish Das smashed a Six on Atit Sheth bowling . null at 8/0 after 1.4 overs
Assam vs Baroda Live Score: Six! Played towards mid wicket.Nov 04, 2023 04:33 PM ISTAssam vs Baroda Live Score: null at 2/0 after 1 overs
Assam vs Baroda Live Score:
null
Denish Das 1 (4)
Rishav Das 1 (2)
null
Soyeb Sopariya 0/2 (1)Nov 04, 2023 03:39 PM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of 2nd Semi-Final of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023
Assam vs Baroda Match Details
