"At 43 years old, he is still the best": Navjot Singh Sidhu feels MS Dhoni is the best wicket keeper even at 43 years

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu shared his thoughts on MS Dhoni's lightning-quick stumping and contribution to the game, MS Dhoni did lighting fast stumping of Surya Kumar Yadav in the third match of Indian Premier League 2025 where Mumbai Indians were taking on Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Sidhu was speaking on Jio Hotstar

Sidhu said he is still the best, and he's getting better with age like an old wine. He praised his fitness and wicketkeeping technique which he said is just remarkable. He also admired his simplicity for encouraging the young left-arm spinner of MI Vignesh. He also said he might just be the only cricketer who could still score a half-century for Chennai Super Kings at 50.

"At 43 years old, he is still the best. He's like old wine getting better with time. Just look at his fitness. A wicketkeeper's survival depends on it, and Dhoni's technique, combined with his effortless execution, is remarkable. The respect he has earned over the years is simply astounding. It was the sweetest and most heartwarming sight when he walked up to young Vignesh, patted him on the back, and encouraged him. That kind of motivation is like premium gasoline it fuels a player to overcome life's toughest challenges. Somewhere down the line, Dhoni has won hearts. He has nothing left to prove, yet people don't want him to leave the game. And I'd bet my life on one thing he might just be the only cricketer who could still score a half-century for Chennai Super Kings at 50!" Navjot Singh Sidhu said while speaking on Jio Hostar.

MS Dhoni maybe 43, yet he remains at his peak, particularly when keeping wickets. This is the impression Matthew Hayden got after witnessing him execute a swift stumping of Suryakumar Yadav when Noor Ahmad edged outside during the IPL 2025 game against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk.

"He [Dhoni] was on fire, I mean Noor Ahmad was firing down the leg side and it was just a movement across the ball. You know, they're difficult when you when you're sitting there sort of partially obscured by the batsman. Then the stumping was just superb, just such quick timing, great hands, good vision. He's still got it." Matthew Hayden said on ESPNcricinfo's T20 Time Out.

A spirited spell from Noor Ahmed and a gritty 65* from Rachin Ravindra steered Chennai Super Kings to a four-wicket win against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk on Sunday in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Brief Score: Mumbai Indians 155/9 vs Chennai Super Kings 158/6 .

