'At his home, there are no servants’: Sarandeep Singh divulges interesting details about Virat Kohli's humility

Virat Kohli is known to be one of the most aggressive players on the field. The Indian cricket captain is often seen animated on the field but there have been a lot of stories regarding his humility off it. Team India under the captaincy of Virat Kohli has been very successful as they have accumulated several series wins against top cricketing nations like Australia, England, South Africa, and New Zealand.

However, there is often the perception that Kohli is arrogant and might be a little feisty even off the field. But those misconceptions have been broken by several former and current cricketers.

There is another interesting detail that has been revealed by former selector Sarandeep Singh. The former right-handed batsman and a right-arm off-break bowler, who played 3 Tests and 5 ODIs for India, has said that Virat likes to serve food to guests himself as there are no servants at his house.

"At his home, there are no servants. He and his wife will serve food to everyone. What else do you want? Virat always sits with you, chats with you, and goes out for dinner with you. All the other players have so much respect for him. He's very down-to-earth and strong-willed," Sarandeep told Sportskeeda.

"On the field, he needs to be that way because he's the captain. He's the one who'll handle the pressure on the ground and make decisions in the heat of the moment," he concluded.

During the same interaction, Sarandeep continued to talk about Kohli's true 'humble' nature off the field, and especially during team selection meetings.

"Whenever Virat comes, team meetings used to go on for 1, 1.5 hours. Virat is a good listener. I don't know what people think about him," he said.

"If you see him in the matches, he's always charged up while batting and fielding. So it seems like he's always hot and arrogant, and doesn't listen to anyone. But no, he's as down-to-earth as he seems aggressive on the field. In selection meetings, he was so polite. He always used to listen to everyone and then finally come to a decision.”