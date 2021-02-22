IND USA
Sunil Gavaskar. (Getty Images)
cricket

Sunil Gavaskar comments on R Ashwin's chances of making it to India's limited-overs squad

  • Ashwin last represented India in coloured outfits in 2017 after which he and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were overlooked for the limited-overs games.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:30 AM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin may have excelled in the longest format of the game with both ball and bat but former Indian captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar believes that the off-spinner will not be able to make a comeback in India's limited-overs squad.

Ashwin last represented India in coloured outfits in 2017 after which he and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were overlooked for the limited-overs games, especially after the rise of wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. While Jadeja managed to make a comeback, Ashwin is yet do so.

While speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar was of the opinion that Ashwin doesn't fit in the limited-overs squad due to the current team balance which is bolstered by the presence of Jadeja and Hardik Pandya.

“I somehow don't think he will now make a comeback in the Indian limited-overs team because India have found in Hardik Pandya the all-rounder at No.7, there is Ravindra Jadeja and then they will have three seamers or maybe one spinner and two-seamers,” Sunil Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“I don't think he will fit into the squad at the moment and therefore, he will be a Test match player for the next half a dozen years at least,” Gavaskar added.

Talking about his bowling figures in the shorter formats, the off-spinner has taken 150 wickets from 111 ODIs and 52 wickets in 46 T20I matches.

Ashwin has been in a rich vein of form ever since Team India returned to the Test arena after the Covid-19 break. After having a historic tour Down Under, the Chennai cricketer had a memorable outing against England in the second Test at home. Ashwin scored a magnificent hundred and ended the game with 8-wickets under his belt.

As the 4-match series is currently levelled 1-1, both teams are gearing up for the third Test which is going to a day-night affair. The pink-ball Test begins from Wednesday at Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad.

