'Don't know what people think about him': Former selector reveals how Virat Kohli conducts himself in selection meetings

India captain Virat Kohli is known for his aggressive on-field behaviour. Every opposition captain in the world is wary of not indulging in conversation with skipper Kohli during a match as it only riles him up to perform even better than he usually does. Kohli's on-field antics often blow up on social media, but he is still regarded as one of the greatest of the current generation because of his consistent run with the bat.

But at the same time, it has been well documented by several current and former players that Kohli is a completely different person off the field. In a recent interaction, former India cricketer and selector Sarandeep Singh revealed Kohli's true 'humble' nature off the field, and especially during team selection meetings.

"Whenever Virat comes, team meetings used to go on for 1, 1.5 hours. Virat is a good listener. I don't know what people think about him," Sarandeep Singh told Sportskeeda.

"If you see him in the matches, he's always charged up while batting and fielding. So it seems like he's always hot and arrogant, and doesn't listen to anyone. But no, he's as down-to-earth as he seems aggressive on the field. In selection meetings, he was so polite. He always used to listen to everyone and then finally come to a decision," he added.

"At his home, there are no servants. He and his wife will serve food to everyone. What else do you want? Virat always sits with you, chats with you, and goes out for dinner with you. All the other players have so much respect for him. He's very down-to-earth and strong-willed," he further said.

"On the field, he needs to be that way because he's the captain. He's the one who'll handle the pressure on the ground and make decisions in the heat of the moment," he signed off.

Meanwhile, the Kohli-led Indian team will square off in a Day/Night Test against England starting from Thursday.