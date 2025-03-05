'At this stage of my career...': Virat Kohli's pointed reaction after match-winning knock vs Australia

Virat Kohli’s chases are rarely anything less than masterful, and he proved it yet again with a brilliant knock on Tuesday that helped India seal a place in the Champions Trophy semi-final. Kohli produced a brilliant 84-run knock in the semis against Australia, as the side chased down a 265-run target to clinch a final berth for a third-successive time in the tournament. Virat Kohli after the match against Australia(BCCI)

The stage was set for what could have been his 25th century while hunting a target, however; a milestone that seemed well within reach. But even without the coveted three-figure mark, Kohli’s innings was a statement of precision and control.

Following his brilliant knock, Kohli stated that big games such as the one on Tuesday motivate him.

“I just love playing this game. As long as the joy of batting is alive, all other things take care of themselves,” Kohli told BCCI.

"Put your head down, thank god, just keep working on what the team wants, and more often than not, you will get results like these.

“For me, now, at this stage of my career, it's about getting up for these games, getting excited, do the job for the team, run hard between the wickets, play according to demands of the situation. When all those things come together and work out, you feel really good,” said Kohli.

While the hundred eluded him, Kohli ticked the right boxes in a high-stakes encounter. He anchored the innings with calculated aggression, soaked up pressure against the Aussie bowling attack, and ensured India remained in control of the chase.

But Kohli wasn't to be credited alone for the chase; following the quick dismissals of openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma, the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and KL Rahul stitched important partnerships with Kohli to ensure a smooth sailing of the run-chase.

“As a team you feel great, when people keep stepping up. Hardik hit those two crucial shots at a nervous point for us. KL batted outstandingly to close the game off. Shreyas had a great partnership with me. For us, it 's the all-round effort that counts. People are in a great space,” said Kohli.

India await winners of SA vs NZ

Team India will meet the winners of the second semi-final between South Africa and New Zealand, where the Kiwis put a colossal 362/6 on the board in Karachi.

India and New Zealand met earlier in the group stage of the tournament, where Rohit Sharma's men emerged victorious.