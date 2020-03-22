e-paper
Home / Cricket / Atul Bedade suspended as Baroda women’s cricket coach for alleged sexual harassment

Atul Bedade suspended as Baroda women’s cricket coach for alleged sexual harassment

Bedade has said these allegations have come across as a surprise to him and he would put his side of the story in the coming days.

cricket Updated: Mar 22, 2020 08:22 IST
ANI
ANI
Baroda
Bedade has said these allegations have come across as a surprise to him and he would put his side of the story in the coming days.
Bedade has said these allegations have come across as a surprise to him and he would put his side of the story in the coming days.(Twitter)
         

The Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) has indefinitely suspended Atul Bedade as the head coach of the women’s side after allegations of sexual harassment were made against him.

The Association’s letter to Bedade didn’t list specific allegations against him. It, however, noted that their nature: “Personal comments on physicality”, “Comments that discourage the morale of team members”, “Angry outbursts unbecoming of a women’s team coach and using unparliamentary language that is not accepted of a person in-charge”, and “Behaviour oblivious of gender sensitivity”, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Ajit Lele, who is the secretary of the BCA has confirmed that a probe committee would be formed to look into the allegations against Bedade.

Bedade has said these allegations have come across as a surprise to him and he would put his side of the story in the coming days.

“This has come to me as a surprise. This is all baseless and false allegations. I will put my side forwards soon,” ESPNCricinfo quoted Bedade as saying.

The 53-year-old Bedade played 13 ODIs for India in the 1990s and took over as the Baroda women’s team coach in April 2019.

From Delhi to Kerala, country observes Janta Curfew in fight against Covid-19
Covid-19: How it will change the world
India fights Covid-19: 5 things to remember on Janta Curfew
Al-Qaeda’s India affiliate hints at shifting focus to Kashmir
More than 4 lakh people take the Janta Curfew pledge, shows govt data
Govt preps for spike in Covid-19 cases, okays plan to make more ventilators
Air India flight to evacuate 327 stranded Indians from Rome takes off
‘It’s a bad stain on NZ Cricket’: McCullum on fallout with Ross Taylor
