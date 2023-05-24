‘Auction in December’: Dhoni drops big update on retirement talks, calls himself ‘annoying’ after CSK reach IPL final

MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the best leaders in cricket and he made it more evident after guiding Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their 10th Indian Premier League (IPL) final. Dhoni-led CSK defeated Gujarat Titans by 15 runs to book the finale ticket and will now vie for their fifth IPL crown at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni (ANI)

Dhoni, however, didn't shy from admitting that he can be “annoying” at times, given the amount of focus he demands from his peers. The remark by the CSK captain came in response to a query during the post match presentation party on how he manages to get the most out of his players.

"You see the wicket, you see conditions, and you keep adjusting the field. I can be an annoying captain because I change the field every time.

"It can be annoying but I believe in my gut feel. That's why I keep telling the fielders to keep an eye on me," said Dhoni.

Dhoni keeps options open to return to IPL 2024

Before signing off, Dhoni also touched on the hottest topic of the ongoing season, which is his retirement. While the skipper didn't provide any specific timeline on what lies ahead but he stated a decision on the same will be taken in the coming 8 to 9 months.

"I don't know, I have 8-9 months to decide. Why take that headache now. I have ample time to decide. The auction is in December," said the wicketkeeper-batter.

"I will always come to CSK. I have been out of home from January, been practicing since March, so we will see."

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Dhoni said: "I think IPL is too big to say it is another final. It is 10 teams it is even tougher, it is hard work of more than 2 months, a lot of characterss, everybody has contributed, middle order didn't get ample opportunity but very happy to be where we are.

"GT are a fantastic team and they've chased very well, so the thought was to get them in. But it was a good toss to lose. If Jaddu gets conditions that help him. he's very difficult to hit. His bowling changed the game. Not to forget his partnership with Moeen."

