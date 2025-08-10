Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE: Mitchell Marsh to open innings with Travis Head

Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I LIVE Updates, AUS vs SA: Australia have returned home after a dominant West Indies tour. Now, they will take on South Africa in three T20Is, followed by the same number of ODIs. Mitchell Marsh and Co. will look to stamp their authority over the visitors in the series opener on Sunday at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. The Australian skipper has already confirmed that he will open the innings alongside Travis Head in the series opener....Read More

Australia dominated their Caribbean tour, staying unbeaten throughout and inflicting a 5-0 clean sweep on the West Indies. On the other hand, South Africa recently suffered a defeat to New Zealand in the T20I series, but the Proteas won't think about that much on this tour, as they were without some big names Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen and Kagiso Rabada.

Meanwhile, the Aussies will also have Josh Hazlewood back in the Aussie colours after a short break. He will lead the bowling attack alongside Nathan Ellis, whileSean Abbott and spinner Adam Zampa will play the supporting cast. Senior duo Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are not part of the squad.

Australia will play the opening two matches at Darwin’s Marrara Cricket Ground, marking their first appearance at the venue in 17 years. Traditionally, a haven for fast bowlers, the conditions could still bring spinners into play with the added influence of humidity and evening dew.

With the two teams operating at full strength, it will kickstart their tune-up for both sides for the next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Australia need to find the right combination after their under-par show in the last edition of the mega T20 event in 2024. Meanwhile, the Proteas will be looking to address the one shortcoming that cost them in the T20 World Cup final at Barbados, where they fell just short against India.

The Aussies will start the series as favourites with home advantage in their favour, while they also look to avenge their recent World Test Championship final loss. Australia hold a clear edge in recent T20I battles against South Africa, having emerged victorious in each of their last five meetings.

However, the return of Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs will surely boost the Proteas' morale for the three-match T20I series.

Squads:

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Matthew Kuhnemann

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Ryan Rickelton(w), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Prenelan Subrayen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Senuran Muthusamy, Nqabayomzi Peter, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius