Australia batsman Smith says he has no plans to retire

Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
Reuters |
Aug 20, 2024 12:09 PM IST

MELBOURNE, - Veteran Australia batsman Steve Smith says he has no plans to wind down his cricket career having signed a long-term deal to play in the Big Bash League with the Sydney Sixers.

The 35-year-old inked a three-year contract with the Sixers and could squeeze in four BBL games during the home summer between the final test against India and the tour of Sri Lanka.

Smith was overlooked for Australia's Twenty20 World Cup squad for the tournament in the United States and the Caribbean but remains committed to playing all formats.

"I don't have any plans, I'm just enjoying playing at the moment. I'm pretty relaxed and I'm looking forward to this summer," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"I think I'll get a few games in this year and then we'll see where we go from there. Every chance I get, I jump at it."

Following David Warner's retirement from tests after the Pakistan series during the last home summer, Smith opened the batting for Australia in series against West Indies and New Zealand.

He made 171 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.25, well below his career average of 56.97.

Smith said he had no idea whether he would open in the five-test series against India, which starts on Nov. 22 at Perth Stadium, though he suggested his team mates wanted him back at number four where he has played much of his test career.

"The conversations I’ve had so far are that we’ll go to England and the boys will have the T20s, and then I’m there for the one-dayers and we’ll make a decision after that," he said.

"Those conversations are happening in the background. I saw some comments that Usman made and I think he said he likes me down at number four, and I think Marnus is of a similar thought pattern.

"I'm happy wherever and I’ll bat anywhere for the team. For me it’s just a position."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Cricket News
