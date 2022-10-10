Australia batting star brutally trolls Jos Buttler for not appealing after Matthew Wade act in AUS vs ENG 1st T20I

Matthew Wade's ‘obstruction’ act and Jos Buttler's bizarre reason for not appealing for it, have become the cynosure of the the ongoing battle between Australia and England as they continue their preparation for the T20 World Cup that starts later this month. England had won the opening encounter by eight runs in what was the first match Perth's new Optus Stadium held in two years. But the focus remained on that incident with Australia batter Usman Khawaja being the latest cricketer to add his view on it.

During Australia's chase of 209 in Perth, Mark Wood's short-pitched ball against Wade, hit the top-edge of the bat, then on the helmet and went straight up. Wood then charged forward in an attempt to complete the dismissal by taking the catch. But Wade impeded the bowler by sticking out his left arm while diving back into the crease.

Ex-India pacer furious at 'pathetic' Wade episode

Wade could have been a victim of a rare dismissal in cricket - ‘obstruction of fielder’, but England captain Jos Buttler did not appeal to the umpire for it. And although England escaped it as Sam Curran successfully defended 16 runs in the final over, where he had dismissed Wade as well, but Buttler's choice was laughed at by Khawaja.

"Can't believe they didn't appeal," he wrote on Twitter.

When asked in his post match press conference why he did not appeal, Buttler explained saying, "They asked if I wanted to appeal and I said 'no'. I've only just got to Australia so I thought just carry on with the game. "It was hard because I didn't know what I was appealing for. "I could have asked some of the other boys to see if they had a better view but thought I would get on with the game. Maybe I should have asked a few of the lads."

