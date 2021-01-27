Australia board asked about vaccine timeline for South Africa tour
Australia's cricket board said on Wednesday it had asked authorities about the timeline for COVID-19 vaccinations as part of its planning for the South Africa tour, amid debate over whether athletes should be given priority access in the rollout.
Australia named a squad on Wednesday for the three-test tour which is expected to kick off later next month, though dates and venues are yet to be confirmed.
South Africa has recorded more than 1.4 million COVID-19 cases and 41,000 deaths, out of more than 3.4 million cases and 86,000 deaths in Africa.
Australia approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use on Monday and begins its vaccine rollout in February.
"We obviously sought some clarification on the vaccine timeline here in Australia, just to understand how that would overlay with our tours," Cricket Australia executive Ben Oliver told reporters in a video conference.
"To clarify that ... the priority is making sure our group can go on tour and return back to Australia safely, and we're doing everything we can around that."
The chairman of the Australian cricketers' union told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper this week it would not be "morally defensible" for the players to "jump the queue" for the vaccine ahead of higher-risk groups.
England’s one-day international series in South Africa was postponed in December after an unnamed South Africa player and two hotel staff members contracted COVID-19 inside the teams' biosecure hub.
A new COVID-19 variant that has emerged in South Africa and appears significantly more transmissible than previous variants has raised doubts about Australia's tour going ahead.
Oliver said there were a number of "key considerations" that the Australian and South African boards needed to resolve before the tour could be confirmed.
"The critical thing is we work with Cricket South Africa to establish the appropriate biosecurity protocols to sit around a tour like this," he added.
"(We're) as confident as you can be in the middle of a pandemic. Obviously, it's a very fluid situation."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sourav Ganguly taken to hospital after complaining of chest pain: Report
- Former India captain and BCCI president had earlier undergone treatment for heart related ailment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahane explains why Sundar found the spot in Brisbane Test ahead of Kuldeep
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Virat was and will always be the captain of India Test team': Rahane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
INTERVIEW | 'Outside the ropes there's no fielder, why not go for a six?': Pant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricket Australia defends ‘brilliant leader’ Tim Paine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Five players who can set the auction tables on fire
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia board asked about vaccine timeline for South Africa tour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021 auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four Indian cricketers nominated for new ICC player of month awards for January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'KP abused me': Former England batsman accuses Pietersen of 'bullying' him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia confirms India players subjected to racial abuse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant meets MS Dhoni after landing in India, Sakshi shares candid photo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Thought it's time for a bouncer': Shardul on game-changing moment at Gabba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wade dumped from Australia Test squad for SA tour, Paine remains captain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox