Australia can clinch series with India and World Test Championship final spot with win in 5th test

If the Australians win or draw the match they will regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the first time since 2014-15. A win by India and a drawn series at 2-2 would allow the visitors to retain the trophy for a record-extending fifth consecutive time,

But more importantly for Australia, a win at the SCG would book the team's spot in a second consecutive World Test Championship final. Australia beat India in the 2023 decider.

South Africa became the first team to qualify for the WTC final at Lord’s in June by winning a dramatic match at home to Pakistan last weekend.

On Thursday, Australia allrounder Mitch Marsh was dropped for the final match against India, giving Beau Webster a test debut. Fast bowler Mitchell Starc was also named despite dealing with rib soreness at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during Australia's 184-run win ending Monday to take a 2-1 series lead.

The 34-year-old Starc had scans on Wednesday and received the all-clear to take his spot in a bowling lineup with captain captain Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, and Nathan Lyon.

Marsh had only been called upon for 13 overs in the past three tests, with his pace appearing well down while not taking a wicket.

Debuting in 2014, Marsh has played 46 tests for a batting average of 28.53, highlighted by three Ashes centuries. His bowling was also strong at the start of his career, with 51 wickets at an average of 40.41.

”‘Mitchy’ obviously hasn’t quite got the runs, and perhaps wickets this series,” Cummins said Thursday. "So we felt like it was time for a freshen up and Beau’s been great. It’s a shame for Mitchy, because we know how much he brings to the team, but feel like now it’s a good week for Beau to get a chance.”

Webster has averaged 57.1 in first-class cricket since March 2022, while also picking up 81 wickets at 31.7.

Last year, the 31-year-old Webster became the first player since West Indian legend Garfield Sobers in 1963-64 to score 900 runs and take 30 wickets in a Sheffield Shield domestic season in Australia.

For India, Rishabh Pant has enjoyed playing in Sydney, scoring 159 not out, 36 and 97 in two tests at the SCG.

Captain Rohit Sharma’s return to the top of the order in Melbourne came at the expense of Shubman Gill, who played well in Adelaide for his 31 and 28 before missing out in Brisbane. The 25-year-old Gill made 50 and 31 the last time he played in Sydney and could be recalled to the India starting XI at the SCG.

Teams:

Australia: Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins , Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

India : Rohit Sharma , Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

