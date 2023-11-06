Australia hit with major concern over Steve Smith ahead of crucial Afghanistan game in 2023 World Cup

Australia face Afghanistan in a game that in which they could confirm for themselves a spot in the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup. Australia are third with 10 points while Afghanistan are just two points behind them but sixth in the standings. However, Australia could face yet another potential concern with personnel with vice-captain Steve Smith seemingly in discomfort.

Steve Smith has struggled with the issue in the past few years(Getty Images)

Smith said that he seems to be suffering from a recurrence of vertigo, a condition that he has had to deal with a number of times in recent years. Smith said that he was hopeful that he would be able to take the field against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"I've had a bit of vertigo stuff for the last day or so. It's a bit annoying. Hopefully I can get through training and I'm all good. But it's not a nice place to be," the 34-year-old told reporters. "I think I'll be ok. I'm not feeling great at present. I've had a few episodes. I can tell you it's not a fun space to be in. But I'll go out and have a hit (at training) hopefully I'm ok."

Smith reportedly looked unwell after facing throwdowns and net bowlers for more than hour on Monday. The former Australia captain fell on his hands and knees, then sat with his head in his hands before laying on the outfield behind the nets and eventually leaving the ground with the team physiotherapist.

This is the latest concern that Australia have in terms of personnel. However, they could be boosted by the returns of Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh. Marsh had missed out on their previous match against England after having to fly home to Perth for personal reasons. He bowled for around 30 minutes and had a short bat in his first training session since arriving back in India. Maxwell had missed out on that match after a freak concussion he suffered in a mishap at a golf course. He also trained in the nets in Mumbai.

