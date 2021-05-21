'He copped absolute barrage from all': Aussie opener says Pujara batted 'like an Australian' at Gabba

The final day of the 4th Test between India and Australia at Gabba in Brisbane saw some of the most thrilling cricketing action in history. Chasing 327 on the final day, India saw some brilliant batting performances as they scripted a historic win to register 2nd consecutive Test series victory Down Under. Opener Shubman Gill scored 91 runs, while Cheteshwar Pujara contributed crucial 56 runs to the team's cause.

Rishabh Pant's explosive innings of 89* runs proved to be the decisive won as India breached Fortress Gabba. Pujara, particularly, played a brave innings on the final day as he had to bear the brunt of Australia pacers bowling consecutive bouncers to him, many of which hit him on his body.

Australia opener Marcus Harris recalled Pujara's heroic innings in the match, and said that he batted "like an Australian".





“The final day was amazing to watch. We were thinking the whole day if they would go for the runs or not. I think Rishabh played the best innings that day, but for Pujara to be copping an absolute barrage from everyone, it felt like he batted like an Australian, taking everything on the chest and getting on with it. The rest of the team just batted around him," Harris said on ‘Cricket Life Stories’ YouTube channel.

Harris further went on to praise Pant for his 'unbelievable' innings and admitted that India were better than the hosts on the day.

“Rishabh Pant’s innings was unbelievable. Everyone says he has magic in him, and he has showed that a few times now. It was disappointing to lose the series but sometimes in cricket you just have tip your hat and say they were too good for us," Harris signed off.