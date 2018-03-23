Australia pacer Pat Cummins laughs off ball incident against South Africa

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins laughed off an incident captured on television which appeared to show him stopping the ball with the spikes of his shoes during the third Test against South Africa on Thursday.

The incident happened shortly before tea at Newlands when Cummins was bowling to opener Dean Elgar but drew no action from the umpires, who inspected the ball and allowed play to continue with it.

“It was a mistake,” said Cummins. “I looked straight back and the umpire (Richard Illingworth) started to giggle. It was very unintentional.”

Cummins finished the first day with 4-64 as the home side reached 266 for eight at stumps.

The ongoing series has been dogged by controversy with Australia’s David Warner and South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock squaring up in the first match.

Then, in the second Test at Port Elizabeth, Proteas fast bowler Kasigo Rabada was banned for shoulder-charging Australian skipper Steve Smith.

Rabada appealed the decision and has been allowed to play at Cape Town.