Home / Cricket / Australia recall Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar for England series

Australia recall Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar for England series

cricket
Published on Oct 06, 2022 12:29 PM IST

Stoinis returns to the squad after suffering a side strain, while Richardson and Agar slot back in after being rested from the ongoing West Indies series.

&nbsp;Australia's Marcus Stoinis&nbsp;(REUTERS)
 Australia's Marcus Stoinis (REUTERS)
Reuters |

Australia has recalled all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, along with paceman Kane Richardson and spinner Ashton Agar, for the T20 series against England in the leadup to the World Cup.

Stoinis returns to the squad after suffering a side strain, while Richardson and Agar slot back in after being rested from the ongoing West Indies series.

Selectors have decided to rest their first-choice attack of Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins for the first of the three-match series against England in Perth on Sunday, along with all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

But all four will be available for selection for the second match in Canberra next week, the team said in a media release on Thursday.

All-rounder Cameron Green has retained his place in the squad for the England series but is not expected to feature in the Oct. 16 - Nov. 13 World Cup where Australia will defend their title on home soil.

Selectors have drafted in legspinner Mitchell Swepson for the Perth game, the only player not retained in the World Cup squad that won the tournament in the United Arab Emirates last year.

Australia beat the West Indies by three wickets in a World Cup warmup on the Gold Coast on Wednesday, with captain Aaron Finch top-scoring with 58 at number four in an encouraging return to form.

The hosts meet the West Indies again in Brisbane on Friday.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
marcus stoinis ashton agar kane richardson australia cricket team + 2 more
marcus stoinis ashton agar kane richardson australia cricket team + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out