Australia’s Indian spin coach recalls raw emotions in web series post ball-tampering

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 17:36 IST

Australia spin coach Sridharan Sriram opened up about his experience of being a part of the web series ‘The Test’ and said that there were no retakes while filming the documentary. “What you see is all real, there were no retakes, all the visuals are raw and natural,” Sriram recalled while talking to PTI. The series chronicles the journey of Australia cricketers from the sandpaper scandal at Cape Town to their brilliant show in the Ashes series.“I think it’s a brilliant story of our (the Australian Team’s) journey from Cape Town to the end of the Ashes. I consider myself very fortunate to have been a part of the journey,” Sriram, who featured prominently in a couple of episodes, said.

Sriram also said that it was not a problem for the team despite having a cameraman present at all times.

“The cameraman did a fantastic job and integrated into the team easily,” said Sriram, who played eight ODIs for India in early 2000 and was a steady batting all-rounder for Tamil Nadu, South Zone and A team for many years. Asked what’s the best part of being in an Australian set up now that he has worked for nearly five years.

The series starts with the appointment of Justin Langer as the Australia coach and Sriram said that working with the former Aussie opener helped him grow as a person as well as a coach.

“Working with Justin Langer has been a great learning curve for me. He is very honest, extremely hardworking and expects high standards from his staff and players. It doesn’t surprise me what he has achieved in this journey with the team,” said Sriram.

Sriram considers it a privilege that he works with world’s No.1 spinner Nathan Lyon, who has shown that a quality spinner can be successful on any type of surface.

“Luckily, I have a great relationship with Nathan and it has taken time to build. I now understand his bowling, what makes him tick, what I have to look for in his bowling and what is his best preparation for every Series,” he said.

(With agency inputs)