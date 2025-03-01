Australia, SA will both fly to Dubai amid Champions Trophy semis uncertainty, scheduling mess; one to return to Pakistan

Uncertainty looms over the travel plans of Australia and South Africa as they prepare for the Champions Trophy semi-finals without knowing their exact venue. The two teams will fly to Dubai ahead of their knockout clashes despite the possibility of having to return to Pakistan within 24 hours. Australia qualifed for the semi-finals on Friday after their match against Afghanistan was washed out, while the Proteas confirmed their final four spot on Saturday. Dubai: India's Rohit Sharma bats in the nets during a practice session ahead of a One Day International (ODI) cricket match of the ICC Champions Trophy between India and New Zealand(PTI)

Dubai is set to host the first semi-final on Tuesday, while the second will be played in Lahore a day later. India, already assured of a semi-final spot, will remain in Dubai for their matches, having opted out of traveling to Pakistan.

However, with Group A standings to be finalized, the uncertainty over semi-final fixtures has left Australia and South Africa with an unusual logistical dilemma.

Group B concludes on Saturday with South Africa taking on England, but neither the Proteas nor Australia will know their semi-final venue until India's group-stage match against New Zealand finishes on Sunday.

If they were to wait until Monday for confirmation, it would prevent them from holding training sessions in Dubai, where India have played all their matches.

To-and-fro for one team

According to a report from BBC, Australia are expected to board a three-hour flight from Lahore to Dubai on Saturday, only to potentially return on Monday if they do not face India. South Africa will make the journey to Dubai early Sunday, but they too could be back in Pakistan the next day if their fixture is scheduled for Lahore instead.

The situation has sparked debate over the tournament’s scheduling.

“If you can stay in one place, stay in one hotel, practice in the same facilities, play in the same stadium, on the same pitches every time, it’s definitely an advantage,” South African batter Rassie van der Dussen remarked earlier this week.

“I don’t think you have to be a rocket scientist to know that.”

With the semi-finals fast approaching, both teams are bracing for a hectic schedule and unpredictable travel plans. But before that, Rohit Sharma's men will take on New Zealand in their final match of Group A, which will ascertain their semi-final spot.