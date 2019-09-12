Australia secure spot in 2021 Women’s World Cup

cricket

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 16:15 IST

The women’s cricket team of Australia have assured themselves a top four spot in the ICC Women’s Championship (IWC) following their 3-0 sweep of the West Indies, thus securing a place in the 2021 World Cup slated to be held in New Zealand.

The top four teams in the IWC table, along with hosts New Zealand, get automatic qualification for the World Cup.

The bottom three sides will feature in the World Cup Qualifiers, where they will be joined by Bangladesh and Ireland, as well as the winners of the regional qualifiers from Africa, the US, Asia, East Asia Pacific and Europe, to decide the three remaining competitors for the main event.

Australia, who had won the first edition of the IWC, are comfortably on top in the second edition. They have lost just one match in 15 games, to sit at the top with 28 points.

Having swept aside India, Pakistan, New Zealand and the West Indies, their only loss has come against England, back in 2017 in the first round of matches.

England are second with 24 points, but they have played three matches more. India and South Africa are joint on 16 points after 15 matches each, and can only get to a maximum of 28 if they win all their remaining games. Pakistan, who have 15, can get to a maximum of 27.

This assures Australia of a top-four finish, even in the unlikely event of them winning no more matches.

The West Indies and Sri Lanka make up the bottom two places on the table. Sri Lanka, who have just one win in 15 games, are almost certain to be in the Qualifiers.

The West Indies, who were automatic qualifiers last time around, have struggled in one-day cricket in recent years, having recorded 12 losses in 18 games, with one no result.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 16:15 IST