Australia set for test return to South Africa

It will be the first red ball series in South Africa for the Australians since the ball-tampering scandal of 2018 over which captain Steve Smith and batsmen David Warner and Cameron Bancroft received lengthy bans.

Oct 27, 2020
Representational image.
Representational image.(Getty Images)
         

South Africa will play England, Sri Lanka, Australia and Pakistan at home during the 2020-21 season and could also tour the latter for the first time in 14 years after announcing their season schedule on Tuesday. Cricket South Africa last week announced a home limited overs series against England that will feature three One Day Internationals and three Twenty20 matches from Nov. 27 to Dec. 9.

They will also welcome Sri Lanka for two tests, in Pretoria (Dec 26-30) and Johannesburg (Jan. 2-6), with both played on the Highveld to minimise travel for the teams. Australia will arrive for three tests in February and March, with the exact dates and venues yet to be confirmed.

It will be the first red ball series in South Africa for the Australians since the ball-tampering scandal of 2018 over which captain Steve Smith and batsmen David Warner and Cameron Bancroft received lengthy bans.

Pakistan will play three ODIs and three T20s in South Africa in April, with the details of that trip still being worked out.

CSA have said they are also exploring the feasibility of touring Pakistan for the first time since 2007, which would likely be between the home Sri Lanka and Australia test series.

A CSA delegation is scheduled to leave for Pakistan this weekend for a security assessment.

Zimbabwe are currently in Pakistan for three ODIs and three T20 international matches, with those games to get under way on Friday.

