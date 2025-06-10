Australia take bait on 'opener' Marnus Labuschagne as Pat Cummins reveals Playing XI for WTC final vs South Africa

The Australian team has decided to go ahead with Marnus Labuschagne to partner up with Usman Khawaja for the opening position in the World Test Championship final against South Africa. The defending WTC champions have failed to find a solution for the big gap at the opening slot since the retirement of David Warner 17 months ago. Australia's Marnus Labuschagne will open the innings alongside Usman Khawaja in WTC final.(AP)

Steve Smith was the first one who put his hands up for the big role after Warner's retirement, but the move didn't pan out well and he was dropped to his old position at number after just four Tests. Nathan McSweeney got the chance to fill in the big shoes in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but he failed to get going against Jasprit Bumrah and Co. Sam Konstas was thrust into the side during the home series. He scored a blazing 60 on debut, but was less effective in the next Test and was jettisoned in favour of Travis Head for Australia's tour of Sri Lanka.

But with Head reverting to five, Labuschagne, best known as a number three, has been promoted to open for the first time in his Test career.

Cameron Green, who recently recovered from the injury, got back into the Australia XI straightaway for the massive clash.

"Cam Green, the last few weeks, he's had coming back in great form, we thought he deserves a spot somewhere in the batting line-up," Cummins said on the eve of the final.

"We thought three probably suits him best.

"And then with Marnus moving, we thought it's one spot up, it's not too different to batting at three. He's done well here in England in the past."

Josh Hazlewood picked over Scott Boland

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been selected ahead of Scott Boland, with all-rounder Beau Webster included to provide back-up overs, given Green is still not fit to bowl.

Boland took 10 wickets in his last Test as Australia defeated India in Sydney to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and secure a spot in the WTC final.

But he has never played at Lord's, where Hazlewood, only recently returned from a shoulder problem in the Indian Premier League, has taken 13 wickets in three Tests.

"There are some guys where you genuinely say, you've done nothing wrong, don't change a thing and that's Scotty," said fellow paceman Cummins. "He is just really unfortunate to miss out."

Australia Playing XI

Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wkt), Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood