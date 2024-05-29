Explore
    Live

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Match 6 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024 to start at 04:30 AM

    May 29, 2024 3:37 AM IST
    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024. Match will start at 04:30 AM
    Australia vs Namibia Live Score, Match 6 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024
    Australia vs Namibia Live Score, Match 6 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024

    Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024. Match will start on 29 May 2024 at 04:30 AM
    Venue : Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

    Australia squad -
    David Warner, Tim David, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Pat Cummins
    Namibia squad -
    Malan Kruger, Michael Van Lingen, Nikolaas Davin, David Wiese, Dylan Leicher, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jean-Pierre Kotze, Zane Green, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Peter-Daniel Blignaut, Ruben Trumpelmann, Tangeni Lungameni    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 29, 2024 3:37 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 6 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024

    Australia vs Namibia Match Details
    Match 6 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024 between Australia and Namibia to be held at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 04:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Australia vs Namibia Live Score: Match 6 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches, 2024 to start at 04:30 AM

