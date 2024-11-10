Explore
    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: 3rd ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024 to start at 09:00 AM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Nov 10, 2024 8:35 AM IST
    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start at 09:00 AM
    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024
    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, 3rd ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start on 10 Nov 2024 at 09:00 AM
    Venue : Perth Stadium, Perth

    Australia squad -
    Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Philippe, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Lance Morris, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Xavier Bartlett
    Pakistan squad -
    Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 10, 2024 8:35 AM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Scores: Pakistan Playing XI

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Pakistan (Playing XI) - Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(C/WK), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain.

    Nov 10, 2024 8:35 AM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Scores: Australia Playing XI

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (C/WK), Cooper Connolly, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Lance Morris.

    Nov 10, 2024 8:05 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024

    Australia vs Pakistan Match Details
    3rd ODI of Pakistan tour of Australia, 2024 between Australia and Pakistan to be held at Perth Stadium, Perth at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

