Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Underperforming AUS face Babar Azam's erratic PAK
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Underperforming AUS face Babar Azam’s erratic PAK

Oct 20, 2023 12:07 PM IST
Australia vs Pakistan Live Score Cricket World Cup 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of AUS vs PAK, in Bengaluru.

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score 2023 Cricket World Cup: Australia take on Pakistan in ODI 18 of the ongoing 2023 World Cup, in Bengaluru on Friday. The Aussies are currently in the bottom-half of the standings with two defeats and one win. They began their campaign with a six-wicket defeat against India, followed by a massive 134-run loss against South Africa. Pat Cummins and Co. got their first win of the campaign in their third fixture, defeating Sri Lanka by five wickets. They needed to chase 210 runs against the Lankans, reaching 215/5 in 35.2 overs, courtesy of a half-century from Josh Inglis, who slammed 58 off 59 balls. Meanwhile, a four-wicket haul by Adam Zampa saw Australia bowl out Sri Lanka for 209 in 43.3 overs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan began their campaign with a massive 81-run win against Netherlands, followed by a six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka. But their winning run came to an end in their third fixture, losing to hosts India in Ahmedabad. Although they lost, Pakistan had some positives, including the form of Babar Azam. After poor knocks in the first two matches, Babar finally found his footing, and got a half-century against India, slamming 50 off 58 balls. Meanwhile, Hasan Ali will also be key for Pakistan and is currently fifth in the wicket-takers list, with seven dismissals.

  • Oct 20, 2023 12:07 PM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score Cricket World Cup 2023: Fakhar Zaman injured!

    Australia vs Pakistan: Struggling batter Zaman will be unavailable for selection due to a knee injury. The PCB said, "Zaman is being treated for a knee injury, he is expected to be available for selection next week."

  • Oct 20, 2023 11:57 AM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score Cricket World Cup 2023: Hasan Ali on PAK's defeat vs India

    Australia vs Pakistan: Speaking after Pakistan's recent defeat vs India, pacer Hasan Ali said, "Yes, we agree that we didn't play to our calibre, it's not that we don't agree. We have made mistakes, but it's not the end of the world. I will say this and you might have heard this word many times - Nothing has changed. We lost and we were in pain. We were a better team and we couldn't perform like that. We sat together with the team and had a healthy discussion. We discussed the things that need improvement. We tried to improve in the nets."

    "We know where we have to improve and where we made mistakes. India - Pakistan match is such that it can make or break your career. This is the reality. Maybe if that was a match against some other team you wouldn't be asking us this or if we had won you wouldn't be asking this - so that is our mistake but we are looking forward and the team is very confident," he also further added.

  • Oct 20, 2023 11:40 AM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score Cricket World Cup 2023: WC history

    Australia vs Pakistan: Both sides have faced each other in 10 ODI World Cup games and Australia lead 6-4. They have dominated lately, winning four of their last five WC encounters which goes back to the 1999 final.

  • Oct 20, 2023 11:27 AM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score Cricket World Cup 2023: Head-to-head

    Australia vs Pakistan: Australia and Pakistan have faced each other in 107 ODIs, with the former leading 69-34. Three matches have ended without a result and one fixture has been tied.

  • Oct 20, 2023 11:08 AM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score Cricket World Cup 2023: Cummins on PAK

    Australia vs Pakistan: Despite getting back to winning ways, Cummins won't be taking Pakistan lightly. Speaking ahead of the game, the Aussie captain said, "Pakistan are a side that always seem to be right up there. Pretty well structured. They're a really strong side pretty much in all facets."

  • Oct 20, 2023 10:55 AM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score Cricket World Cup 2023: Squads

    Australia vs Pakistan: Here are the squads

    AUS: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Cameron Green

    PAK: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Agha Salman, Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr

  • Oct 20, 2023 10:43 AM IST

    Australia vs Pakistan Live Score Cricket World Cup 2023: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's 2023 World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan. Stay tuned folks!

