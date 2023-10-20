Australia vs Pakistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Underperforming AUS face Babar Azam’s erratic PAK

Australia vs Pakistan Live Score 2023 Cricket World Cup: Australia take on Pakistan in ODI 18 of the ongoing 2023 World Cup, in Bengaluru on Friday. The Aussies are currently in the bottom-half of the standings with two defeats and one win. They began their campaign with a six-wicket defeat against India, followed by a massive 134-run loss against South Africa. Pat Cummins and Co. got their first win of the campaign in their third fixture, defeating Sri Lanka by five wickets. They needed to chase 210 runs against the Lankans, reaching 215/5 in 35.2 overs, courtesy of a half-century from Josh Inglis, who slammed 58 off 59 balls. Meanwhile, a four-wicket haul by Adam Zampa saw Australia bowl out Sri Lanka for 209 in 43.3 overs. Australia vs Pakistan Live Score 2023 Cricket World Cup (ANI )

Meanwhile, Pakistan began their campaign with a massive 81-run win against Netherlands, followed by a six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka. But their winning run came to an end in their third fixture, losing to hosts India in Ahmedabad. Although they lost, Pakistan had some positives, including the form of Babar Azam. After poor knocks in the first two matches, Babar finally found his footing, and got a half-century against India, slamming 50 off 58 balls. Meanwhile, Hasan Ali will also be key for Pakistan and is currently fifth in the wicket-takers list, with seven dismissals.

