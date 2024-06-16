Australia vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland score after 3 overs is 15/1
- 31 Mins agoScotland at 15/1 after 3 overs
- 32 Mins agoBrandon McMullen smashed a Six on Nathan Ellis bowling . Scotland at 14/1 after 2.4 overs
- 38 Mins agoScotland at 5/1 after 2 overs
- 42 Mins agoScotland at 3/1 after 1 overs
- 42 Mins agoIt’s a Wicket. Michael Jones is out and Scotland at 3/1 after 0.6 overs
- 7 Mins agoScotland Playing XI
- 11 Mins agoAustralia Playing XI
- 12 Mins agoToss Update
- 36 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of Match 35 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
Australia vs Scotland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 35 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 16 Jun 2024 at 06:00 AM
Venue : Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
Australia squad -
David Warner, Tim David, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Pat Cummins
Scotland squad -
Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif...Read More
Australia vs Scotland Match Details
Match 35 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Australia and Scotland to be held at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.