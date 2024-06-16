Explore
Sunday, June 16, 2024
New Delhi 33oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad liteA Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon
HT Premium ArticlesExpertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon
Quickreads SegmentNews brief in summary format
epaper-icon
HT E-paperAccess digital news experience
subc-pop
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi330C
Sunday, June 16, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Australia vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland score after 3 overs is 15/1

    June 16, 2024 6:15 AM IST
    Australia vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland at 15/1 after 3 overs, Brandon McMullen at 9 runs and George Munsey at 2 runs
    Key Events
    Australia vs Scotland Live Score, Match 35 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024
    Australia vs Scotland Live Score, Match 35 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    Australia vs Scotland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 35 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 16 Jun 2024 at 06:00 AM
    Venue : Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia

    Australia squad -
    David Warner, Tim David, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Pat Cummins
    Scotland squad -
    Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Michael Jones, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Charlie Tear, Matthew Cross, Brad Wheal, Bradley Currie, Chris Greaves, Chris Sole, Jack Jarvis, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 16, 2024 6:15 AM IST

    Australia vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland at 15/1 after 3 overs

    Australia vs Scotland Live Score:
    Scotland
    Brandon McMullen 9 (7)
    George Munsey 2 (8)
    Australia
    Nathan Ellis 0/10 (1)

    June 16, 2024 6:14 AM IST

    Australia vs Scotland Live Score: Brandon McMullen smashed a Six on Nathan Ellis bowling . Scotland at 14/1 after 2.4 overs

    Australia vs Scotland Live Score: SIX! BOOM! That is a shot and a half from Brandon McMullen.

    June 16, 2024 6:08 AM IST

    Australia vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland at 5/1 after 2 overs

    Australia vs Scotland Live Score:
    Scotland
    George Munsey 1 (7)
    Brandon McMullen 1 (2)
    Australia
    Mitchell Starc 0/1 (1)

    June 16, 2024 6:04 AM IST

    Australia vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland at 3/1 after 1 overs

    Australia vs Scotland Live Score:
    Scotland
    Michael Jones 2 (3)
    George Munsey 1 (3)
    Australia
    Ashton Agar 1/3 (1)

    June 16, 2024 6:04 AM IST

    Australia vs Scotland Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Michael Jones is out and Scotland at 3/1 after 0.6 overs

    Australia vs Scotland Live Score: OUT! DRAGGED ON! Ashton Agar strikes in the first over! Unfortunate for Michael Jones.

    June 16, 2024 5:39 AM IST

    Australia vs Scotland Live Scores: Scotland Playing XI

    Australia vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland (Playing XI) - George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(C), Matthew Cross(WK), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Chris Sole, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif.

    June 16, 2024 5:35 AM IST

    Australia vs Scotland Live Scores: Australia Playing XI

    Australia vs Scotland Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(C), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(WK), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.

    June 16, 2024 5:34 AM IST

    Australia vs Scotland Live Score: Toss Update

    Australia vs Scotland Live Score: Australia won the toss and elected to field

    June 16, 2024 5:10 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 35 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024

    Australia vs Scotland Match Details
    Match 35 of ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 between Australia and Scotland to be held at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia at 06:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Australia vs Scotland Live Score: Scotland score after 3 overs is 15/1
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes