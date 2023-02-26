AUS vs SA Live score, Women's T20 World Cup Final 2023: Heavyweights AUS W face Sune Luus-led SA W in blockbuster final

AUS vs SA Live Score Latest Updates Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final: Australia face hosts South Africa in the Women's T20 World Cup final, at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday. Led by Meg Lanning, Australia defeated India in their semi-final clash, winning by five runs. Defending a target of 173 runs, Australia restricted India to 167/8 in 20 overs, with Darcie Brown and Ashleigh Gardner taking two wickets each. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur bagged a half-century for India, which went in vain. Initially, Australia posted 172/4 in 20 overs, with Beth Mooney registering a half-century. Meanwhile, Lanning smacked an unbeaten knock of 49 runs off 34 deliveries. Meanwhile, Shikha Pandey bagged two wickets for India. Meanwhile, South Africa have been in resurgent form after a slow start in their campaign. The Sune Luus-led side defeated heavyweights England in their semi-final, by six runs. Defending a target of 165, they restricted England to 158/8 in 20 overs, with Ayabonga Khaka taking four wickets and Shabnim Ismail bagging three scalps. Initially, South Africa posted 164/4 in 20 overs, with half-centuries from Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt.