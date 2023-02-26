AUS vs SA Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup final 2023: When and where to watch Australia vs South Africa

Australia and South Africa will be playing in the final of the Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday. Both sides reached the title clash after rather dramatic victories in the semi-finals. While Australia edged past India after stopping their charge to victory in the last six overs of their semi-final, hosts South Africa stunned England with an extraordinary late comeback that allowed them to reach their first-ever World Cup final.

Australia are the outright favourites to win the match, having won the T20 World Cup five times in its seven editions. South Africa are the fifth different team that they have faced in the final of a T20 World Cup and only once have they lost once they have reached this stage of the tournament. South Africa will be aiming to clinch their first-ever world title across men's and women's cricket and stop the Aussies from completing a hat-trick of title wins.

When will Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final take place?

The Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final is scheduled to take place on Sunday (February 26), 6:30 PM IST.

Where will Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final take place?

The Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final will take place at Newlands, Cape Town.

Where will Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final be broadcast live on television?

In India, Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final will be broadcast live on television via Star Sports Network.

Where will Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final be live streamed?

The Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final will be live streamed in India on Hotstar. Also follow live updates and latest score of the match from /www.hindustantimes.com/cricket.

