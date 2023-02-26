Home / Cricket / AUS vs SA Live score, Women's T20 World Cup Final 2023: Heavyweights AUS W face Sune Luus-led SA W in blockbuster final
Live

AUS vs SA Live score, Women's T20 World Cup Final 2023: Heavyweights AUS W face Sune Luus-led SA W in blockbuster final

cricket
Updated on Feb 26, 2023 04:48 PM IST

Australia vs South Africa Live score, Women's T20 world cup final 2023: Australia face South Africa in the final, on Sunday. Follow here live cricket and latest updates of AUS W vs SA W cricket match, straight from Newlands in Cape Town.

Aus w vs SA w Live score, Women's T20 world cup final 2023: Australia vs South Africa, Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
Aus w vs SA w Live score, Women's T20 world cup final 2023: Australia vs South Africa, Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk
OPEN APP

AUS vs SA Live Score Latest Updates Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final: Australia face hosts South Africa in the Women's T20 World Cup final, at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday. Led by Meg Lanning, Australia defeated India in their semi-final clash, winning by five runs. Defending a target of 173 runs, Australia restricted India to 167/8 in 20 overs, with Darcie Brown and Ashleigh Gardner taking two wickets each. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur bagged a half-century for India, which went in vain. Initially, Australia posted 172/4 in 20 overs, with Beth Mooney registering a half-century. Meanwhile, Lanning smacked an unbeaten knock of 49 runs off 34 deliveries. Meanwhile, Shikha Pandey bagged two wickets for India. Meanwhile, South Africa have been in resurgent form after a slow start in their campaign. The Sune Luus-led side defeated heavyweights England in their semi-final, by six runs. Defending a target of 165, they restricted England to 158/8 in 20 overs, with Ayabonga Khaka taking four wickets and Shabnim Ismail bagging three scalps. Initially, South Africa posted 164/4 in 20 overs, with half-centuries from Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 26, 2023 04:48 PM IST

    AUS vs SA Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Head-to-head

    Australia have a clean head-to-head T20I record against South Africa, and lead 6-0, with all their fixtures happening in the T20 World Cup.

  • Feb 26, 2023 04:47 PM IST

    AUS vs SA Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Squads

    Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Heather Graham, Kim Garth

    South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus(c), Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Lara Goodall, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen

  • Feb 26, 2023 04:37 PM IST

    AUS vs SA Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Hello and good afternoon everyone!

    Hello and good afternoon everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final between Australia and South Africa. Stay tuned folks for an exciting thriller!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
women's t20 world cup final women's t20 world cup south africa national cricket team australia cricket team + 2 more

AUS vs SA Live score, Women's T20 World Cup Final 2023: AUS W face SA W in final

cricket
Updated on Feb 26, 2023 04:47 PM IST

Australia vs South Africa Live score, Women's T20 world cup final 2023: Australia face South Africa in the final, on Sunday. Follow here live cricket and latest updates of AUS W vs SA W cricket match, straight from Newlands in Cape Town.

Live Aus w vs SA w Live score, Women's T20 world cup final 2023: Australia vs South Africa, Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: 'Sabki shaadi ho rahi hai, aap…' - Babar's epic reply to ‘marriage’ query

cricket
Published on Feb 26, 2023 04:05 PM IST

Babar Azam had an epic response to a reporter who asked about his marriage during a press conference.

Babar Azam(PSL)
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

‘Remember AB telling me…’: Kohli on De Villiers' words that stirred him up

cricket
Published on Feb 26, 2023 03:19 PM IST

Virat Kohli had a lesser-known interaction with legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers before the England tour.

Virat Kohli had a lesser-known interaction with legendary South African cricketer AB de Villiers(BCCI-Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

NZ rally to 202-3 after follow-on in 2nd test vs England

cricket
Published on Feb 26, 2023 02:34 PM IST

Tim Southee sounded the rallying cry and Tom Latham and Devon Conway answered the call as New Zealand fought back after following on Sunday on the third day of the second cricket test against England.

Ollie Robinson of England appeals unsuccessfully for a LBW on Tim Southee (AP)
PTI | , Wellington
Close Story

Sarfaraz ruled out of Irani Cup after finger injury, Ishant looks out of sorts

cricket
Published on Feb 26, 2023 02:32 PM IST

Sarfaraz skipped the practice match at Eden Gardens on Sunday. The Irani Cup will start in Gwalior in two days' time.

Mumbai player Sarfaraz Khan (PTI)
PTI |
Close Story

'I cried everyday for a month. Dhoni, Dhawan came to my room and said 'Dekh…''

cricket
Updated on Feb 26, 2023 04:07 PM IST

The veteran India cricketer maybe remembered for his heroics in Tests, but he believed he had the ability to achieve bigger heights in white-ball cricket as well before it was cut short by that one moment of misfortune

MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Nahi khele fir?': Babar' stunning reply to reporter's query on Afridi - Watch

cricket
Published on Feb 26, 2023 01:39 PM IST

The reporter quizzed Babar Azam about his PSL rivalry with pace ace Shaheen Afridi, who is leading the Lahore Qalandars franchise in the T20 tournament. Pakistan's all-format captain Babar has amassed 171 runs in 4 matches at the PSL 2023.

The reporter quizzed Babar Azam about his PSL rivalry with pace ace Shaheen Afridi(Twitter/PSL screengrab )
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

'Players in the dressing room must be thinking 'How's he not playing?'': Shastri

cricket
Updated on Feb 26, 2023 01:35 PM IST

Despite an unassailable series lead of 2-0, India are unlikely to change their winning combination. However, there is one particular change that has been urged by many, including former India coach Ravi Shastri, as he hinted towards it in an epic praise for the India star.

Ravi Shastri; Indian cricket team
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'England want to play certain style of cricket...': Ashwin on Bazball

cricket
Published on Feb 26, 2023 11:49 AM IST

Although, Bazball has found apparent success in England with veterans of the nation hailing it as the future in red-ball cricket, senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has his doubts as he gave his honest verdict on the approach.

England cricket team; R Ashwin
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

‘Kohli looked at me in disappointment’: Ex-IND coach wanted to 'walk away, quit'

cricket
Updated on Feb 26, 2023 01:32 PM IST

Former Indian fielding coach R Sridhar revealed that he wanted to walk away from his job after Virat Kohli and Co. defeated South Africa in the 2015 Test match at Delhi.

Kohli had described Team India's famous win over South Africa as the most special of the bilateral series between the two nations in 2015(Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Greg Chappell urges Australia to not treat India tour as 'sideshow'

cricket
Published on Feb 26, 2023 11:09 AM IST

Former Australia captain Greg Chappell has said that fans in the country are angry, bewildered and embarrassed by the manner in which the team has lost their first two Test matches in India.

Greg Chappell said that Australia have to start putting the India tour at par, if not above, the Ashes.
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

'Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky...': Healy's dig

cricket
Published on Feb 26, 2023 11:06 AM IST

While Harmanpreet called the moment "unlucky", Australia's Alyssa Healy took a brutal dig at the India captain.

Harmanpreet Kaur's run out dismissal
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Azam Khan on being compared to Suryakumar: ‘More than SKY, I am inspired by…’

cricket
Published on Feb 26, 2023 10:37 AM IST

Azam's blistering knock soon sparked comparison between the PSL sensation and India star Suryakumar Yadav, who is presently ranked No.1 in the world in T20I cricket. Former Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq made a ‘special’ comparison remark as well however, before the Pakistan batter reacted to the same.

Azam Khan; Suryakumar Yadav
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

'Bring someone who understands T20. Dravid knows he has to work…': Harbhajan

cricket
Updated on Feb 26, 2023 11:28 AM IST

There have been calls for a specialist coaches for the T20 role and former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has been among the few who has been in support of split coaching as he made a staggering claim on incumbent head coach Rahul Dravid.

Harbhajan Singh, Rahul Dravid
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story

Ganguly dishes out savage IND-AUS outcome even before reporter finishes question

cricket
Updated on Feb 26, 2023 09:47 AM IST

After a defeat by an innings and 123 runs in the Nagpur opener, Australia lost the second Test by six wickets to concede the trophy for the fourth straight time. So the question remains - can Australia bounce back in the third Test in Indore?

Australia team; Sourav Ganguly
ByHT Sports Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out