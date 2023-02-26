AUS vs SA Live score, Women's T20 World Cup Final 2023: Heavyweights AUS W face Sune Luus-led SA W in blockbuster final
AUS vs SA Live Score Latest Updates Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final: Australia face hosts South Africa in the Women's T20 World Cup final, at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town on Sunday. Led by Meg Lanning, Australia defeated India in their semi-final clash, winning by five runs. Defending a target of 173 runs, Australia restricted India to 167/8 in 20 overs, with Darcie Brown and Ashleigh Gardner taking two wickets each. Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur bagged a half-century for India, which went in vain. Initially, Australia posted 172/4 in 20 overs, with Beth Mooney registering a half-century. Meanwhile, Lanning smacked an unbeaten knock of 49 runs off 34 deliveries. Meanwhile, Shikha Pandey bagged two wickets for India. Meanwhile, South Africa have been in resurgent form after a slow start in their campaign. The Sune Luus-led side defeated heavyweights England in their semi-final, by six runs. Defending a target of 165, they restricted England to 158/8 in 20 overs, with Ayabonga Khaka taking four wickets and Shabnim Ismail bagging three scalps. Initially, South Africa posted 164/4 in 20 overs, with half-centuries from Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt.
Feb 26, 2023
AUS vs SA Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Head-to-head
Australia have a clean head-to-head T20I record against South Africa, and lead 6-0, with all their fixtures happening in the T20 World Cup.
Feb 26, 2023
AUS vs SA Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Squads
Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Heather Graham, Kim Garth
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus(c), Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Lara Goodall, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen
Feb 26, 2023
AUS vs SA Live Score Women's T20 World Cup 2023
Women's T20 World Cup 2023 final between Australia and South Africa.