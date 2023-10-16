News / Cricket / Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Bottom placed Australia hope for change in fortune
Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Bottom placed Australia hope for change in fortune

Oct 16, 2023 11:16 AM IST
Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Catch the Live Updates of AUS vs SL, World Cup 2023 encounter

Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Pat Cummins-led Australia will look to open their account when they meet Sri Lanka in the World Cup 2023 encounter in Lucknow on Monday. The Aussies have so far have been outplayed twice and accommodate the bottom position on the points table. Sri Lanka too are yet to open their account but due to a superior run-rate are placed two spots higher than the Aussies.

Australia head into the contest after enduring a tough 134-run defeat against South Africa and prior to that they had endured a six-wicket defeat against India. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, engaged in a high-scoring encounter against South Africa, which they lost by 102 runs. Pakistan then chased down a stiff 345 against them in their second match.

If we compare both the sides, Australia appear more formidable and will enter the contest as favourites. The team is filled with promising players but their key spinner Adam Zampa has so far been ineffective, a major reason behind their poor outing. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be without their captain Dasun Shanaka, who has been ruled out of World Cup due to a thigh injury. Sri Lanka have roped in Chamika Karunaratne as his replacement in the squad. The major concern for Sri Lanka has been their bowling. They have leaked over 400 runs in the first match and then failed to defend 344 in the second.

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Chamika Karunaratne, Dimuth Karunaratne

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Cameron Green

  • Oct 16, 2023 11:16 AM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Australia endured heaviest defeat

    Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Australia endured a 134-run defeat against South Africa, which is their worst defeat ever in a World Cup match.

  • Oct 16, 2023 11:10 AM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Major blow to Sri Lanka

    Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Sri Lanka endured a major blow as their captain Dasun Shanaka has been ruled out of World Cup. ICC has approved Chamika Karunaratne as a replacement for Shanaka in the squad.

  • Oct 16, 2023 11:00 AM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Head-to-Head

    Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Both Australia and Sri Lanka have engaged in 103 ODIs, out of which Australia have emerged victorious 63 times. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have won 36 matches and four didn't produce any result.

    If we shift our focus towards World Cup, Australia and Sri Lanka have met 11 times in the showpiece event. Australia have held the edge at the big stage as well, defeating Sri Lanka on eight occasions. Sri Lanka have won twice, while one didn't produce any result.

  • Oct 16, 2023 10:47 AM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score: How have both teams fared so far

    Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Interestingly both the teams are yet to open their account in the World Cup.

    Australia have lost their previous two matches against India and South Africa.

    Sri Lanka have been following a similar course and head into the match after enduring heavy defeats against South Africa and Pakistan.

  • Oct 16, 2023 10:39 AM IST

    Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Hello and welcome!

    Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Hello and welcome to the Live Coverage of the World Cup 2023 encounter between Australia and Sri Lanka, which will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

    The match starts at 2:00 pm and the toss will take place half an hour earlier from the scheduled start. Stay tuned for all the updates from the match.

