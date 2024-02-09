 Australia vs West Indies Live Score: 1st T20I of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM | Hindustan Times
News / Cricket / Australia vs West Indies Live Score: 1st T20I of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM
Australia vs West Indies Live Score: 1st T20I of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM

Feb 09, 2024 12:39 PM IST
Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start at 01:30 PM

Venue : Blundstone Arena, Hobart

Australia squad -
David Warner, Matthew Short, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson
West Indies squad -
Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas

Australia vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024
Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 09, 2024 12:39 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024

    Australia vs West Indies Match Details
    1st T20I of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024 between Australia and West Indies to be held at Blundstone Arena, Hobart at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

