Australia vs West Indies Live Score: 1st T20I of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM
Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start at 01:30 PM
Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start on 09 Feb 2024 at 01:30 PM
Venue : Blundstone Arena, Hobart
Australia squad -
David Warner, Matthew Short, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, ...Read More Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson
West Indies squad -
Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 09, 2024 12:39 PM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024
Australia vs West Indies Match Details
1st T20I of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024 between Australia and West Indies to be held at Blundstone Arena, Hobart at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.Share this article