Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Australia won the toss and elected to field

Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start on 06 Feb 2024 at 09:00 AM

Venue : Manuka Oval, Canberra



Australia squad -

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, ...Read More Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Lance Morris, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Xavier Bartlett

West Indies squad -

Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Kjorn Ottley, Teddy Bishop, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Hayden Walsh, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas

Australia vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd ODI of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024