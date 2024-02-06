Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Australia won the toss and elected to field
Venue : Manuka Oval, Canberra
Australia squad -
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Lance Morris, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Xavier Bartlett
West Indies squad -
Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Kjorn Ottley, Teddy Bishop, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Hayden Walsh, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas
- Feb 06, 2024 08:40 AM ISTAustralia vs West Indies Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI
Australia vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Alick Athanaze, Kjorn Ottley, Teddy Bishop, Shai Hope (C/WK), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas.Feb 06, 2024 08:38 AM ISTAustralia vs West Indies Live Scores: Australia Playing XI
Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (WK), Aaron Hardie, Steven Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Will Sutherland, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Lance Morris.Feb 06, 2024 08:36 AM ISTAustralia vs West Indies Live Score: Toss Update
Feb 06, 2024 08:11 AM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024
Australia vs West Indies Match Details
3rd ODI of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024 between Australia and West Indies to be held at Manuka Oval, Canberra at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.
