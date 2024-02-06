 Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Australia won the toss and elected to field | Hindustan Times
News / Cricket / Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Australia won the toss and elected to field
Feb 06, 2024 08:40 AM IST
Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Australia won the toss and elected to field in the 3rd ODI of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024

Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024. Match will start on 06 Feb 2024 at 09:00 AM
Venue : Manuka Oval, Canberra

Australia squad -
Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, ...Read More Matthew Short, Will Sutherland, Ben McDermott, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Lance Morris, Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, Xavier Bartlett
West Indies squad -
Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Kjorn Ottley, Teddy Bishop, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Hayden Walsh, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas

Australia vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd ODI of West Indies tour of Australia, 2024

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 06, 2024 08:40 AM IST
    Australia vs West Indies Live Scores: West Indies Playing XI

    Australia vs West Indies Live Score: West Indies (Playing XI) - Alick Athanaze, Kjorn Ottley, Teddy Bishop, Shai Hope (C/WK), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas.

  • Feb 06, 2024 08:38 AM IST
    Australia vs West Indies Live Scores: Australia Playing XI

    Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Australia (Playing XI) - Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (WK), Aaron Hardie, Steven Smith (C), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Will Sutherland, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Lance Morris.

  • Feb 06, 2024 08:36 AM IST
    Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Toss Update

    Australia vs West Indies Live Score: Australia won the toss and elected to field

  • Feb 06, 2024 08:11 AM IST
    Australia vs West Indies Match Details
Topics
Australia West Indies West Indies tour of Australia 2024 + 2 more
