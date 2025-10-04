Search Search
Saturday, Oct 04, 2025
Australian fast bowler lands in hospital with food poisoning after eating at Kanpur hotel, three others report the same

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Oct 04, 2025 09:58 am IST

Henry Thornton, an Australian fast bowler, was hospitalised with suspected food poisoning during the India A vs Australia A series.

Australia A fast bowler, Henry Thornton, was hospitalised after falling ill due to a suspected case of food poisoning during the ongoing India A vs Australia A one-day series at Green Park Stadium. Thornton, who complained of severe stomach infection, was admitted to Regency Hospital in Kanpur, where he remained under observation for two days.

Henry Thornton
Henry Thornton

According to team sources, Thornton developed gastrointestinal issues after consuming food at the team hotel. While local team management initially monitored his condition, the severity of the infection led to his immediate admission to the hospital, where senior doctors treated him.

He was discharged after showing signs of full recovery and has now rejoined the squad. A statement from the local manager noted that Thornton had been dealing with mild gastro symptoms even before arriving in Kanpur, but his condition worsened after reaching the city.

In response to the incident, the Australian team management has reportedly revised the dietary plan for the entire squad, taking extra precautions with meals and hydration. Three other players in the squad also reported mild stomach issues, though none required hospitalisation.

Australia A Thrash India A to Level Series 1-1 in Rain-Affected Second Unofficial ODI

Australia A produced a dominant batting performance to crush India A by nine wickets in the second one-dayer in Kanpur, levelling the three-match series 1-1. After India A opted to bat first and were bowled out for 246 in 45.5 overs, rain interrupted the chase early, reducing Australia A’s target to 160 in 25 overs.

Openers Jake Fraser-McGurk (36 off 20) and Mackenzie Harvey set the tone with a quick 57-run stand. Despite Fraser-McGurk’s dismissal, Harvey (70* off 49) and Cooper Connolly (50* off 31) added a blistering 103-run partnership in just 59 balls to seal the chase in just 16.4 overs.

Earlier, India A were in deep trouble at 17/3 after early strikes from Jack Edwards and Will Sutherland. Tilak Varma (94) and Riyan Parag (58) led the recovery with a 101-run stand, but a middle-order collapse followed. Lower-order contributions from Harshit Rana (21) and Ravi Bishnoi (26) pushed the total to 246. Edwards finished with 4 wickets.

Australia’s aggressive and calculated batting display overshadowed India’s effort, setting up an exciting series decider on Sunday, also in Kanpur.

