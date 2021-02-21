'Australian selectors wrong or every IPL franchise,' Michael Clarke questions Aaron Finch at IPL 2021 Auction
Former Australia captain expressed shock at the fact that current Australia limited-overs captain Aaron Finch was not picked in the Indian Premier League tournament. Despite a poor showing in the Big Bash League earlier this year, Finch was retained as the captain for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand which begins from Monday.
But despite leading the Australian national team in the shortest format, Finch found no takers in the IPL Auction 2021. The right-handed batsman was released by Royal Challengers Bangalore in January, and earlier this week, when his name came up at the auction, no franchise made a bid for him.
Also read: Will we see Broad and Anderson playing together in 3rd Test? Here's what Broad has to say
Speaking on Sky Sports’ Big Sports Breakfast, Clarke said that either the Australia selectors are wrong in keeping Finch as T20I captain, or all the IPL franchises are wrong in not picking him.
“Are the Australian selectors wrong in Aaron Finch being our Twenty20 captain or is every IPL franchise wrong?” he was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket.
“I can’t believe this. The Australian Twenty20 captain has not been bought. Someone is wrong.
“In no sport on the planet can you captain Australia and miss out on a tournament with a truckload of teams. Don’t tell me Aaron Finch is not good enough to be a part of one of those IPL teams," Clarke added.
“I cannot believe Finchy hasn’t been picked up. Even for Finchy, that’s got to hurt as the Australian T20 captain. I think he’s still, definitely at the top of the order, one of the best in the world," he further said.
Meanwhile, apart from Finch, other Australian stars who remained unsold includ Alex Carey, Shaun Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Jason Behrendorff, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Hilton Cartwright, James Faulkner, Ben McDermott, Sean Abott, Joel Paris, Jack Wildermuth, Brendan Doggett, Mark Steketee, Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Wes Agar, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Max Bryant, Jake Weatherald, Matt Kelly, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, and Nathan McAndrew.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lot of talk around me & Anderson playing together: Broad on Eng XI for 3rd Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Always had a desire to play with Dhoni, win tournament': Uthappa on move to CSK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Still stinking in': Jhye Richardson on being bought by Punjab Kings for 14cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It wasn't unexpected,' Aaron Finch on not being picked at IPL 2021 Auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We'd be more adept,' Crawley says pink-ball Test 'plays into England's hands'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I started bowling like Anil Kumble': Broad reveals how he was 'in the game'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind vs Eng: Colour code keeps all guessing ahead of Ahmedabad day-night Test
- The two factors are playing on the Indian team’s mind. Initial images from the ground show a thick grass cover on the pitch, which is normal in Indian conditions to maintain the moisture.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gambhir 'absolutely shocked' at Indian pacer's price tag at IPL 2021 Auction
- RCB decided to let go of the right-arm bowler, and Umesh had to put his name in the auction. The Indian pacer, fortunately, went to Delhi Capitals at his base price of ₹1 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pant returns, maiden call-ups for Kishan, Surya as India name T20 squad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Australian selectors wrong or every IPL franchise?' Clarke on Finch's IPL snub
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: RR part ways with head coach Andrew McDonald
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Riaz, Sammy rejoin Peshawar after successful COVID-19 appeal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suryakumar scores quickfire fifty, cherishes India call-up in style
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox