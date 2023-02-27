Australia's Beth Mooney appointed captain of Gujarat Giants for inaugural Women's Premier League

After propelling Australia to a record-extending sixth title at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, star batter Beth Mooney has been appointed as the leader of the Gujarat Giants (GT) franchise for the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Monday. Mooney played a match-winning knock of 74 in the recently concluded final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Cape Town on Sunday.

Mooney, who became the first batter to score two half-centuries in the T20 World Cup finals, will have Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana as her deputy for the upcoming season of the WPL in India. Mooney will also join ex-teammate Rachael Haynes at the GT camp for the WPL 2023. The Gujarat-based franchise had earlier named Haynes as the head coach of the women's side for WPL 2023.

For the first time in her incredible T20 career, Mooney will be leading a side in an overseas T20 tournament. Mooney had emerged as the leading run-getter for London Spirit in the women's Hundred last year. Mooney has been a part of the Australian side that won the T20 World Cup titles in 2018, 2020 and 2023.

"I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the Adani Gujarat Giants in the historic Women's Premier League's inaugural edition in 2023. The squad is keen to get the ball rolling soon and put out an entertaining and effective brand of cricket in the debut season of the WPL. It will be fantastic to have the likes of Sneh as my deputy and Mithali Raj, Rachael Haynes and Nooshin Al Khadeer as pivotal parts of the team," Mooney said in a statement.

The Australian opener was named the Player of the Tournament in the elite tournament back in 2020. Mooney has also won the Women's Big Bash League thrice in her glittering T20 career. The Commonwealth Games gold medallist is the only Australian batter to score two centuries in the shortest format of the game.

