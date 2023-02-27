'We don't take it out on each other': Schutt blasts India captain with 'Harman said our body language was down' remark

Australian pacer Megan Schutt has slammed Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur after Australia's monumental win over South Africa at the grandest stage of them all - the T20 World Cup. Under the leadership of superstar Meg Lanning, Australia secured its record-extending sixth Women's T20 World Cup title in South Africa. The Beth Mooney-inspired side outclassed hosts South Africa by 19 runs in the thrilling final contested at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

Showering praise on Australian skipper Lanning, pacer Schutt also took a dig at Indian captain Harmanpreet after Australia's title-winning campaign in South Africa. Before contesting the summit clash with hosts South Africa, Lanning and Co. edged past Harmanpreet's India in an absolute humdinger of a semi-final encounter. India were in the driving seat at Cape Town before skipper Harmanpreet was run-out in a bizarre fashion which paved the way for Australia to stage a late comeback in the thrilling match.

"They were cruising and we were under the pump. Collectively our last five overs were crucial. Getting a couple of wickets in there but also providing pressure on all aspects, whether it's in the field, with the ball or even body language out there. Harman said our body language was down. I'll call bull**** on that. We're just calm. We don't panic, we don't take it out on each other if there's a misfield or a dropped catch. That's where we stand out as a team. We're a team first and we know getting angry about that isn't going to do about that. So it was a collective effort," Schutt told Cricbuzz.

Top-scoring for India in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2023, Harmanpreet smashed 52 off 34 balls after the Women In Blue were reduced to 28-3 during their epic run chase. However, Harmanpreet's heroics went in vain as India failed to score 16 runs in the final over against Australia. With the Women In Blue only mustering 10 runs in the final over, Australia ended up defeating India by 5 runs to enter the T20 World Cup final.

Harmanpreet was livid with herself after the bizarre run-out that triggered India's collapse in the semi-final. The Indian skipper was also seen having a pep talk with Deepti Sharma after her dismissal. "Stay calm. It was wrong of Harman to follow that after (reaction after being given out). It sets the wrong precedent for those coming after. I know she was calm after that and spoke to Deepti. But the damage was done already by then. Being able to compose yourself in that situation. Of course, you've to go through lots to figure that out. We've had our own losses. Yes, we win a lot, but we've had our own clutch moments that we've lost and learned from that," Schutt added.

