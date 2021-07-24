Australia-Windies 2nd ODI to resume on Saturday, series to conclude on July 26

], July 24 (ANI): Following meetings between Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday evening, after earlier discussions with the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and the Government of Barbados medical officials, CWI has announced that the three-match ODI series will resume later today and conclude on Monday.

The second ODI was suspended on Thursday and will now continue later today, with Australia having won the toss and elected to bat at Kensington Oval.

"We are happy to be able to announce the restart of the CG Insurance ODI series at Kensington Oval tomorrow. We want to thank our counterparts at CA for their co-operation in this matter as we look to get the games going again. Special thanks to our CEO Johnny Grave, Chairman of Cricket Australia, Earl Eddings, his CEO Nick Hockley along with our respective medical and operations teams. I appreciate the crucial role of the BCA and the Government of Barbados for working closely with CWI to ensure everything is in place for resuming the series," CWI President Ricky Skerritt said in an official statement.

"It has been a challenging two days and we have worked very swiftly and safely, following all the established medical protocols, to make sure that all necessary precautions are in place to ensure that we can go ahead to resume play safely, tomorrow. We will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly," he added.

On Thursday, the second ODI between West Indies and Australia was suspended after the toss, due to a positive COVID-19 test result from a non-playing member of the West Indies squad and discussions between local health officials and the CWI and CA Medical Teams before the start of play.

All members of the West Indies and Australia teams and coaching staff, as well as match officials, event staff and TV production crew were immediately tested for COVID-19 back at the hotel with everyone isolated in their rooms until all 152 persons returned negative results.

The ODI series forms part of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) ODI Super League where both teams are aiming to win points towards securing automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

