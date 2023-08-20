Forgotten 26-year-old to get chance as Bumrah and Co. look to win series - India's predicted XI for 2nd T20I vs Ireland

The first T20I was all about Jasprit Bumrah's return for India and a heartening fightback witht the bat from Ireland which showed that they were no pushovers. India managed to stay just two runs ahead of the DLS par score when rain forced the players in and that, in the end, proved to be what gave them a 1-0 lead in the series. It was a first match win for Bumrah as India captain and on Sunday, he has a chance to seal his first series win when the two teams meet again for the second T20I in Malahide.

Bumrah took two wickets on his return(BCCI Twitter)

With their batting lineup going almost untested, it is unlikely that India will make any changes to that but they could give their reserve fast bowlers a look. While he conceded a four off the first ball he bowled in the first match, Bumrah got a wicket off the second. He then took another off the fifth ball. India ended up bowling six bowlers in the first 10 overs and they dominated the phase. Ireland were reduced to 59/6 after which Barry McCarthy and Curtis Campher led a fightback for the hosts. The pair put up 57 runs off 44 balls for the seventh wicket before Campher fell for 39 off 33 balls. McCarthy continued the assault, finished the innings off with a six and ended unbeaten on 51 off 33 balls. Ireland thus set India a target of 140 to chase. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad got India off to a flier. While India lost two wickets in the first over after the powerplay rain came in and put an end to the match. India were two runs ahead at the time that the players went back and the tourists have hence taken a 1-0 lead.

In the second T20I, there is a chance that Arshdeep Singh, who played in all five T20Is against the West Indies, could be rested and in that case, India have either Avesh Khan or Mukesh Kumar to choose from. They could throw the ball to Avesh to see how the pacer copes after the work he put in post a disappointing IPL 2023.

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Middle Order: Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna

