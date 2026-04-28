...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Axar Patel at the centre of brutal takedown as DC crisis spirals out of control: 'Been ages since he has done anything'

Srikkanth did not hold back in his assessment of DC skipper Axar's form, questioning his prolonged dip in impact with both bat and ball.

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 02:31 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
Advertisement

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has lashed out at Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel over his poor run this season, saying he has failed to deliver with both bat and ball and has never really lived up to expectations since his early days. His comments come at a time when DC are under severe pressure after a shocking collapse against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday night, where they were bundled out for just 75. The performance has put the entire batting unit under the scanner, with nothing seemingly clicking for the side at the moment. Their struggles have been ongoing, having failed to defend a massive 264 against Punjab Kings earlier, before suffering another heavy setback in the very next game. The back-to-back failures have left Delhi Capitals searching for answers in a season that is quickly slipping away from them.

Axar Patel has been going through a lean patch.(REUTERS)

Srikkanth did not hold back in his assessment of DC skipper Axar's form, questioning his prolonged dip in impact with both bat and ball. His blunt remarks come amid growing scrutiny over Delhi’s performances this season.

"He hasn't done anything with the bat in a long time. Even as an all-rounder and captain, it's been ages since he has done anything. When was the last time he did anything deadly with bat or ball? How can the team come up if this is the case?" Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read - Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal breaks silence after Axar Patel & Co’s humiliation vs RCB: ‘Very tough to take’

 
krishnamachari srikkanth delhi capitals axar patel
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Axar Patel at the centre of brutal takedown as DC crisis spirals out of control: 'Been ages since he has done anything'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.