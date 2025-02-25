Axar Patel reveals whether Rohit Sharma took him out to dinner as compensation for drop catch

In two matches, two Indian bowlers were on a hat-trick. Axar Patel against Bangladesh, and Kuldeep Yadav versus Pakistan. Of the two, one hat-trick was guaranteed when Axar induced the batter into playing a false stroke and edge the ball. The only problem? Rohit Sharma, who at first slip, dropped the catch to deny his bowler a maiden ODI hat-trick. The captain punched the ground in anger, apologised to Axar and even promised him dinner after the game, but irrespective, the left-arm spinner finished with 2/43 when he could have had at least three. Axar Patel (R) with Rohit Sharma(PTI)

The bigger picture was India beating Bangladesh by a sound margin of six wickets and then improving their record against Pakistan in ICC events two days later. Axar was again on the money, dismissing captain Mohammad Rizwan and taking the catch to dismiss half-centurion Saud Shakeel. Later, towards the final moments of the match, Axar was in action with the bat, 'doing the math' in his head to ensure Virat Kohli got most of the strike and completed his century.

However, everyone wants to hear whether Rohit fulfilled his promise and took Axar out for dinner, or at least bought him one, as compensation for the dropped catch? Well, as it turns out, not yet. "We have a six-day break I think we have qualified as well. So, I think now I will have a chance to ask him for my dinner," Axar said while speaking to the ICC.

Team India's week-long gap

As Axar mentioned, he, Rohit and the rest of the Indian team have a week-long downtime to relax, plan the next step and, of course, have that dinner. India's next game is on Sunday, March 2, against New Zealand, and while both teams have qualified for the semi-final, the contest is anything but a dead rubber as a win for either team will propel it to the top of the group. The topper of Group A will face the second-positioned team from Group B to play the first semi-final on March 5, which will give the winner three days to prepare for the final on March 9.