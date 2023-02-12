‘Axar Patel's range is slightly bigger than Ravindra Jadeja’: Irfan Pathan's bold comparison between star all-rounders

India produced a brilliant show in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Nagpur, as they secured a resounding an innings and 132-run victory over Australia on Saturday. Ravindra Jadeja, who was playing his first international fixture after recovering from injury, emerged as the standout player from the Indian camp. The all-rounder produced a clinical performance in both departments as he scored 70 in the one innings India played and scalped a total of seven wickets.

Apart from him, skipper Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin also played a big role in India's big win. The captain slammed a ton to help India post a gigantic 400 on the board after bundling Australia for 177 in their first innings. Ashwin, on the other hand, completed a fifer in the second innings as Australia were packed for 91, wrapping the proceedings well inside three days.

However, there was also an unsung hero from the Indian camp and it was Axar Patel. The all-rounder could only manage one scalp throughout the contest but he chipped in with a vital 84. During the course of his knock, he also stitched a healthy 52-run partnership with Mohammed Shami for the ninth wicket.

Sharing his views on Axar's contribution in the match, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan made a bold claim comparing the former's batting with Jadeja. The pair of Jadeja and Axar had added 88 runs for the eighth wicket.

"He was feeling extremely fresh the way he was playing cricket on the ground. He was especially enjoying his batting. I will say once again that his batting has improved a lot. He has a very good range. Axar Patel's range is slightly bigger than Ravindra Jadeja's as a batter," Pathan noted during a discussion on Star Sports, who are the official broadcaster of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Pathan also made an interesting observation regarding Axar's batting, stating that he was particularly impressed with his approach against the pacers.

"He plays straight down the ground, plays through cover, hits the big shots, he can bring out the sweep also from his arsenal. The good thing was that when he played the fast bowlers, he played with great belief and a very good technique," the ex-cricketer said.

Meanwhile, India, who have a 1-0 lead, will hope for a similar show when the action now shifts from Nagpur to New Delhi. The second Test will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which starts from February 17.

