'From the moment Australia got on that flight, all they could see was…': Jadeja's brutal swipe after AUS innings defeat

Ravindra Jadeja's all-round performance on his international comeback was among the many highlights for India, and nightmares for Australia, as the hosts recorded a comprehensive innings victory in the first Test in Nagpur. India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs as the latter's second innings collapsed within less than half a session on Day 3.

Jadeja recorded figures of Jadeja recorded figures of 5/47 and 2/34 and scored 70 off 185 balls in the Indian innings. He was the one who broke a dangerous looking partnership between Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne that had briefly put Australia on top, dismissing both players eventually. His 88-run partnership with Axar Patel is what then knocked the wind out of Australia's sails.

ALSO READ | 'Way he has batted in last 1-2 years...': Gavaskar's blunt 'Shubman Gill' reply to Venkatesh Prasad's 'KL Rahul' tweet

Jadeja later said that while India performed well, Australia may have been undone mentally by all the talk of just how much spin would come from the pitch. There were accusations from a few former Australian players and within the country's media of India doctoring the pitch to their advantage and creating unfair conditions but, as it turned out, the hosts themselves ended up scoring 400 runs and Australia's Steve Smith looked comfortable in both their innings.

"Unko flight se hi rough patches dikh rahe the (They were probably seeing the rough from the flight itself). The atmosphere they created that it would spin; it didn't spin that much. If we see, they got out more to straight balls. We also got out lbw on straight balls," Jadeja said on Star Sports.

"This is bound to happen in India because we will obviously play to our team's strength. Our fast bowlers are also good, but spinners win more matches in India and pick up wickets, so why shouldn't we go with our strength," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON